Sun, Sept 07, 2025
Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: Power horoscope for each zodiac sign

ByKanakanjali Roy
Published on: Sept 07, 2025 04:35 pm IST

Blood Moon 2025: Here’s what it could mean for you, based on your zodiac sign.

On September 7, 2025, the Corn Moon will rise at 15 degrees of Pisces. But this is no ordinary Full Moon; it is a Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse, the longest one since 2022. During this celestial event, the Moon slips into Earth’s shadow, glowing in red, brown, or orange shades. It is deeply symbolic, marking a powerful turning point for all zodiac signs.

Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: Power horoscope for each zodiac sign(Freepik)
According to celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas, this eclipse in Pisces is about endings, healing, and stepping into a new chapter. Here’s what it could mean for you, based on your zodiac sign.

ALSO READ: September 2025 Horoscope: Your love life based on your zodiac sign

Aries

Like a phoenix, you are being asked to relinquish what no longer serves you. Release the past and rise stronger. A new version of you is ready to take the lead from the ashes.

Taurus

Your dreams are not just fantasies; they can become real. Surround yourself with people who believe in you and lift you higher. The right community will help you soar.

Gemini

If you want the crown, you must claim it. Step out of doubt and into your power. This eclipse pushes you into the spotlight, where your influence can truly shine.

Cancer

The leap may feel risky, but growth comes when you stop worrying about the destination and trust the journey. Each step forward brings wisdom you could not gain otherwise.

Leo

Strength is not only about standing alone but also about knowing when to lean on someone else. This eclipse teaches you that real power comes from finding balance in partnership.

Virgo

Relationships are mirrors. You will uncover new parts of yourself by opening your heart and learning how to move in rhythm with another soul. Allow the dance to flow.

Libra

Your routines need adjusting. If you ignore signs of fatigue, you will lose balance. This is a reminder that your health is your true wealth; nurture it with care.

Scorpio

Love and passion require vulnerability. By letting go of control, you can experience the deepest connections. This is a time to let your heart overflow with intensity.

Sagittarius

Adventure is exciting, but you need a steady foundation to thrive truly. Use this eclipse to check your roots: your home, support, and sense of belonging. Stability will fuel your next journey.

Capricorn

Your voice is powerful, and the world is ready to hear it. Share your truth boldly; whether through words, writing, or action. This moment can redefine how others see you.

Aquarius

If you do not ask, you will not receive. Step out of the shadows and claim your worth. This is a time to demand what you deserve, and watch the world reflect it.

ALSO READ: Uranus in Gemini 2025: Power Horoscope for each zodiac sign, according to an astrologer

Pisces

This eclipse lands in your sign, making it extra potent for you. You are a light unlike any other, but you must first rekindle love within yourself to shine outwardly. Once you do, the world will see your magic.

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
