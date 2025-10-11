Apple October event: Expected date, product launches, and more

Apple is expected to host a launch event this month to introduce its new hardware products. While the company is yet to reveal the event date, there is are several of anticipation around what products we can expect during the launch. In addition, it's still unclear if Apple will be hosting an event or a week full of online announcements like last year around Diwali. Anyways, we’ll be getting new Apple products this month that may include iPads, home products, AirTags, and others. Therefore, here’s everything you need to know about the Apple October event dates and expected products to launch. Apple's October event will likely take place in the last week of October.(Reuters)

Apple October event date and timeline

The Apple October event will likely be a pre-recorded launch video or a series of online announcements via press releases. Therefore, Apple has not shared a tentative date or timeline for upcoming launches, which is making us even more curious about what the tech giant is planning. As per leaks and speculations, the product launch or event is expected to take place in the last week of October.

Apple October event: What to expect

iPad Pro: Apple may introduce the new generation iPad Pro models with the M5 chip, bringing performance upgrades. While no design changes are reported so far, but it is expected to get dual front cameras. We may also see new colour options, iOS 26 Liquid Glass UI, and more.

Vision Pro: The Vision Pro launch was confirmed by the leaked FCC documents. The headset is expected to have a faster M4 or M5 chip. It may also offer a more comfortable design with a dual-knit band head strap and a new Space Black colour option.

HomePod Mini: Apple is also speculated to debut the new generation HomePod Mini with a new powerful chipset to support Apple Intelligence. Leaks suggest it could power the S9 or a newer chip for smarter capabilities. It may also offer an N1 chip with Wi-Fi 7 support and come in a new Red colour variant.

AirTag: Another Apple product we can expect is a new generation AirTag that may come with a greater item tracking range, a tamper-proof speaker, and battery life alerts.

Apple TV: Lastly, we can expect an Apple TV launch in October that will likely be powered by the A17 Pro chip to support Apple Intelligence. The TV is also rumoured to come equipped with a built-in FaceTime camera.