Search
Mon, Oct 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

Apple will pay you over 17 crore if you can find this bug in…

ByShaurya Sharma
Published on: Oct 13, 2025 04:29 pm IST

Apple encourages researchers to find bugs to help the company build a safer and more secure experience for its users.

Loading Suggestions...

Bug bounties are a major initiative by top tech brands like Apple, Google, and others to identify potential loopholes in their services that could be exploited and affect their customers. To address this, these brands offer large sums of money to researchers who can find such vulnerabilities so they can be patched.

Apple is paying big money to researchers.(Shaurya Sharma - HT)
Apple is paying big money to researchers.(Shaurya Sharma - HT)

In its latest programme, Apple is offering as much as $2 million, or approximately 17.7 crore, for identifying "exploit chains that can achieve similar goals as sophisticated mercenary spyware attacks", also known as a zero-click hack. This represents the highest tier of the bounty.

Identify Dangerous Bugs, Win Big Money

Apple is also offering rewards for finding bugs in Lockdown Mode, focusing on issues that bypass its protections. For this, Apple offers a maximum payout of $2 million. The company also provides a maximum bounty of $1.5 million for beta software issues, including regressions, along with other categories that can be explored on its security site.

“​​This is an unprecedented amount in the industry and the largest payout offered by any bounty program we’re aware of — and our bonus system, providing additional rewards for Lockdown Mode bypasses and vulnerabilities discovered in beta software, can more than double this reward, with a maximum payout in excess of $5 million,” Apple said.

Apple has stated that updates to its bug bounty programme will take effect in November 2025. The company will publish a complete list of new and expanded categories, rewards, and bonuses on the Apple Security Research site, along with instructions.

Since launching the public Apple Security Bounty Program in 2022, Apple has paid $35 million, which is over 300 crore in rewards to over 800 security researchers, with multiple individuals earning as much as $5,00,000.

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 17 LATEST Price

News / Technology / Apple will pay you over 17 crore if you can find this bug in…
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On