Take a look at ‘Pluribus’, Vince Gilligan’s Apple TV+ series starring Rhea Seehorn

Vince Gilligan, the creative force behind Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, is stepping into unfamiliar territory with his new sci-fi drama Pluribus. The Apple TV+ original premieres November 7 with two episodes, followed by weekly drops that will wrap up the nine-episode season on December 26. The show has already been renewed for Season 2, signaling Apple’s early confidence in Gilligan’s next big swing, Variety reported. The series premieres November 7, 2025, on Apple TV+ with two episodes.(Apple TV+)

The series comes with the tagline “Happiness is contagious,” but the plot is still shrouded in secrecy.

Rhea Seehorn, the two-time Emmy nominee who played the iconic Kim Wexler, is back in the Gilligan universe. This time she stars as Carol, described as “the most miserable person on Earth,” tasked with somehow saving the world from happiness.

A mysterious world and an unsettling teaser

Apple TV+ has been keeping plot details under wraps, but a cryptic 30-second teaser dropped hints at the series’ eerie tone. In the clip, a woman in pink scrubs licks donuts and places them back into a box marked “Help yourself,” complete with a smiley face. It’s unsettling, strange, and very on-brand for Gilligan’s knack for the bizarre.

The cast includes Karolina Wydra (Sneaky Pete) and Carlos-Manuel Vesga (Donde Tú Quieras), with guest appearances by Miriam Shor (American Fiction) and Samba Schutte (Our Flag Means Death).

Behind the camera, Gilligan is reuniting with some of his long-time collaborators. The series is executive produced by Gilligan along with Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, Allyce Ozarski, and Jeff Frost. Jenn Carroll and Trina Siopy are co-executive producers, while Sony Pictures Television is producing.

Gilligan teases a different kind of drama

Aside from the short-lived 2015 dramedy Battle Creek, Pluribus marks Gilligan’s first departure from the gritty crime world he has been known for over the past 17 years.

Speaking with Variety in 2023, Gilligan hinted at just how different this series will be.

“Pluribus has no crime, and no methamphetamine. The world changes very abruptly in the first episode, and then it is quite different. It’s the modern world - the world we live in - but it changes very abruptly. And the consequences that that reaps hopefully provide drama for many, many episodes after that,” Gilligan said.

FAQs



Who is Pluribus?

In the Apple TV+ series, Pluribus is not a character but the title representing a mysterious concept tied to the show’s themes.

When does Pluribus premiere?

It debuts on November 7, 2025, on Apple TV+ with two episodes.