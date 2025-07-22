Who will replace Tim Cook? These are the top contenders to be Apple’s next CEO

With Apple COO Jeff Williams officially stepping down, speculation is intensifying over who will succeed Tim Cook as Apple’s next CEO. While Cook has not announced a departure date, insiders and analysts agree the decision is likely already made, and it’s almost certainly someone already inside the company. Apple has a strong track record of promoting from within, a strategy that ensures continuity in a company operating at a multi-trillion-dollar scale.(Reuters)

Apple has a strong track record of promoting from within, a strategy that ensures continuity in a company operating at a multi-trillion-dollar scale. Bringing in an outsider could risk unnecessary shifts in direction. Among current executives, three names stand out as the most likely contenders:

1. Craig Federighi: The Software Visionary

Craig Federighi, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, is widely recognised as the public face of Apple’s software division. From macOS to iOS and now Apple Intelligence, Federighi has led major product rollouts and showcased Apple’s AI push.

2. John Ternus: The Hardware Architect

As Apple’s Senior VP of Hardware Engineering, John Ternus has overseen major milestones like the move to Apple Silicon, the expansion of iPad models, and development of AirPods. Recently, he was put in charge of Apple’s robotics team, a key growth area.

Mobile finder: iPhone 17 Air expected to debut later this year

3. Greg Joswiak: The Marketing Chief

Greg Joswiak, or “Joz,” is Apple’s Senior VP of Worldwide Marketing and has been a familiar face at iPhone launch events. At 61, he’s the most senior among the likely candidates and is credited with shaping Apple’s public messaging.

Other Internal Possibilities

Sabih Khan: Now Apple’s new COO, and by precedent, could be next in line. He's been with Apple since 1995 and has the operational scope needed for the CEO role.

Eddy Cue: Senior VP of Services, responsible for Apple’s growing services revenue, though not considered a top candidate.

Deirdre O’Brien: Leads retail and people operations. Long Apple tenure but carries some controversy over anti-union stances.

What Happens Next?

While there is no official timeline, Apple’s succession planning appears well underway. If Cook opts for a gradual handover, similar to Steve Jobs’ transition, expect increased visibility for his successor in upcoming product events and keynotes.

Whoever takes over will inherit not just the world’s most valuable company, but the pressure to innovate while maintaining Apple’s identity, without slowing down.