Monster Hunter Wilds unveils Festival of Accord: Dreamspell event — Trailer, rewards and more

The highly anticipated Festival of Accord: Dreamspell is now live in Monster Hunter Wilds, running from October 22 to November 12 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam). During this limited-time event, the Grand Hub is decorated with Dreamspell lanterns, festive music, and seasonal visuals, creating a lively celebration atmosphere. Monster Hunter Wilds launches Festival of Accord: Dreamspell event — trailer, rewards, and more details (monsterhunt.com)

Monster Hunter Wilds: Festival of Accord: Dreamspell trailer out now

Players can enjoy a special seasonal meal, craft exclusive Dreamspell gear, and collect themed gestures, pop-up camp decorations, and cosmetics like hunter poses, profile nameplates, and titles, as per GamerBraves. The makers also shared the official trailer of the event. Watch here.

Daily bonuses and exclusive rewards

According to the Monster Hunter official announcement, logging in daily during the festival rewards hunters with event-only crafting materials, which can be used to create powerful weapons and stylish armor. Players also receive exclusive items, including Seikret decorations, pendants, background music tracks, and pop-up camp customizations. A special voucher earned through daily logins is required to unlock the seasonal meal in the Grand Hub.

Return of fan-favorite quests

The event brings back popular quests, including Hirabami Harvest and That Won’t Faze Me!, offering unique objectives and themed rewards. Players seeking a tougher challenge can face the Arch-Tempered Nu Udra, debuting in a limited-time event quest starting October 22, followed by a free challenge quest on October 29.

Additional bonuses and DLC content

The festival also features two Lucky Vouchers per day, daily limited bounties, and discounts at the Provisions Stockpile. Support hunter Fabius is available to assist players during hunts. Players can further enhance the festival experience with the paid Dreamspell DLC Pack, adding more festive flair to the event.

The Festival of Accord: Dreamspell is an exciting celebration of hunting, teamwork, and style. With new challenges with Exclusive equipment, cosmetics, and seasonal meals, hunters have many reasons to log in and enjoy the festivities before November 12.

FAQs:

Q1: When does the Festival of Accord: Dreamspell run in Monster Hunter Wilds?

A: The event runs from October 22 to November 12, 2025, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam).

Q2: What rewards can players earn during the Dreamspell event?

A: Players can earn exclusive Dreamspell gear, cosmetic items, gestures, seasonal meals, and crafting materials by completing quests and logging in daily.

Q3: Which special monsters appear in the Festival of Accord event?

A: The Arch-Tempered Nu Udra appears in a limited-time event quest starting October 22, with a free challenge quest available on October 29.