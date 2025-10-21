From Ghost of Yotei to Pokémon Legends: Top 5 video game releases to play now

October is shaping up to be a busy month for gamers across all platforms. With several new releases lined up for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, players can expect a mix of fresh adventures, familiar franchises, and innovative gameplay styles that cover everything from strategy and survival to action and storytelling. Check out these five video game releases offering fresh adventures, intense battles, and creative gameplay across platforms.(Pexles)

Here are five major video game releases arriving this month that are drawing attention from gaming fans around the world.

Ghost of Yotei

Set in 17th-century Japan, Ghost of Yotei places players in the role of Atsu, a mercenary seeking vengeance for her family’s murder. The game builds upon the foundation laid by Ghost of Tsushima, focusing on multiple weapon types rather than a stance-based combat system. It also offers more open-ended exploration and quest integration, allowing players to experience Japan’s landscapes while uncovering Atsu’s story through personal missions and dynamic encounters.

Battlefield 6

Battlefield 6 marks a return to traditional class-based combat after the mixed reception of Battlefield 2042. The game follows an elite squad of US Marine Raiders in a near-future setting, taking on a private military group known as Pax Armata. The single-player campaign combines modern warfare with tactical objectives, while multiplayer gameplay emphasizes teamwork, strategic positioning, and large-scale battles that define the series.

Little Nightmares III

The eerie world of Little Nightmares expands in its third installment, introducing online cooperative play for the first time. Players control two new characters, Low and Alone, as they navigate through the unsettling world of the Nowhere. The game blends puzzle-solving with stealth-based exploration, encouraging teamwork to overcome strange environments and escape the lurking horrors that define the series’ atmosphere.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A

In Pokémon Legends: Z-A, players return to the Kalos region, this time focusing on Lumiose City as the central location. The game reintroduces Mega Evolutions and replaces turn-based combat with a new real-time battle system. This shift aims to make Pokémon interactions more dynamic and immersive while retaining the spirit of exploration and discovery that fans expect from the franchise.

Jurassic World Evolution 3

Jurassic World Evolution 3 invites players to build and manage their own dinosaur parks. The latest version adds breeding mechanics, allowing for male, female, and juvenile dinosaur variants, along with improved park creation tools. Players can take charge of facilities around the world, balancing science, safety, and entertainment while expanding their operations across continents.