Best air purifiers under 5,000 to keep your indoor air pollution-free

As pollution levels rise during winter in Delhi NCR, many households are turning to air purifiers to maintain healthier indoor air. Clean air at home no longer requires a large budget. Several affordable options under Rs. 5,000 offer effective filtration systems to remove dust, allergens, and fine particles. Check out these air purifiers under Rs. 5,000 to fight indoor pollution effectively.

Honeywell Air Purifiers

Honeywell Air Purifiers use multi-stage filtration with a True HEPA filter that captures up to 99.97% of microscopic particles. An Activated Carbon pre-filter reduces household odours and Volatile Organic Compounds. Models range from compact units to larger consoles and carry AHAM verification for performance along with ENERGY STAR certification for efficiency. They include multiple fan speeds, electronic filter replacement indicators, automatic timers, VOC sensors, and smart connectivity via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. The system is priced at Rs. 4,999.

EUREKA FORBES AP 150 Air Purifier

Designed for small to medium spaces up to 200 sq. ft., the EUREKA FORBES AP 150 features Surround 360 Degree Air Intake Technology for faster purification. Its three-stage system includes a Pre-filter for large particles, an Activated Carbon filter for odours, and a True H13 HEPA filter. The purifier removes up to 99.97% of dust and ultra-fine particles as small as 0.1 microns. Its Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) for PM 2.5 is 150 m³/hr, and it costs Rs. 4,990.

Ambrane AeroBliss Auto

The Ambrane AeroBliss Auto works as a 2-in-1 car air purifier and aroma diffuser but can also serve small rooms or desktops. It uses a four-layer filtration system, including a Pre-filter, HEPA 13 filter, Activated Carbon filter, and Negative Ion technology, removing 99.97% of fine dust and allergens. The unit operates quietly at about 45 dB, offers adjustable airflow, and is USB-powered. Its price is Rs. 3,199.

BePURE B1

The BePURE B1 suits medium-sized areas up to 500 sq. ft., including small rooms and home offices. Its four-stage system combines a pre-filter, True HEPA H13 filter, and activated carbon, removing 99.97% of particles down to 0.1 microns. With a CADR of 180 m³/hr, the purifier features a touch display, i-Sense air quality monitoring, remote control, sleep mode, child lock, and filter replacement indicator. It consumes 40W of power and is priced at Rs. 4,499.