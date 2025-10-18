Nano Banana AI could soon transform your photos into memes in Google Messages

Google is preparing to bring its Nano Banana AI image tool to the Messages app, according to discoveries in the app’s code and a hidden banana-shaped button spotted by Android Police. The feature will allow users to edit images and potentially generate new ones directly within message threads. Google plans to bring its Nano Banana AI to Messages.

The dormant banana icon appears when an image is long-pressed in a chat. Its presence suggests that Google plans to integrate Nano Banana fully into Messages soon, following a broader rollout across its ecosystem. The AI tool is already available in Google’s NotebookLM and Search through Google Lens, and integration with Google Photos has been announced. Messages could be the next step, with further expansions likely.

How It Will Work

Nano Banana’s function within Messages is not fully clear. Its placement inside the toolbar after long-pressing an image indicates a focus on editing existing pictures rather than creating entirely new images from text prompts. Users may be able to apply filters, clean up images, or turn photos into memes using preset options or custom prompts. For instance, a blurry dinner photo could be transformed into a professional food shot, or a friend’s selfie could be turned into a humorous image featuring unexpected characters.

Google has emphasised its commitment to embedding Nano Banana and other AI tools across its platforms. The company reports that Nano Banana has already helped generate over five billion images. With Google Messages’ large user base, the AI tool could quickly reach millions of people and become one of the most widely used AI image generators.

However, Google faces competition from other tech companies integrating AI into messaging platforms. Meta AI offers image generation features in WhatsApp and Messenger, Apple provides custom emoji and AI-generated images in iMessage, and Snapchat has made AI tools a core part of its app experience.

Availability Timeline

The exact release date for Nano Banana in Messages has not been announced. Users can explore Google’s other Nano Banana-enabled tools in the meantime while waiting for the feature to appear in chat threads.