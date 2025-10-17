BGMI International Cup 2025: Everything you need to know about BMIC 2025

The BGMI International Cup (BMIC) 2025 is set to bring the world’s best mobile esports teams to Delhi this October, promising a showdown that fans have eagerly awaited. Starting on October 31, the tournament will run until November 2 at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, making it one of the largest international esports events hosted in India to date. Sixteen teams from India, South Korea, and Japan will compete for glory and a spot on the global stage. The BGMI International Cup 2025 is set to begin on October 31 in Delhi, featuring top teams from three countries.(BGMI)

Top Teams from India, South Korea, and Japan

BMIC 2025 will feature eight teams from India, four from South Korea, and four from Japan. The Indian squads earned their places through the BGMI Showdown 2025, where top teams across the country competed for international qualification. Representing India are iQOO Orangutan, OnePlus K9 Esports, iQOO SOUL, Infinix True Rippers, OnePlus Gods Reign, Nebula Esports, Mysterious 4, and MADKINGS. South Korea will send DPLUS, NS RedForce, Jecheon Phalanx, and DRX, while Japan’s line-up includes REJECT, REIGNITE, MAKING The Road, and CAG Osaka. Each team brings distinct strategies and approaches, ensuring a clash of styles and high-level gameplay.

The stakes at BMIC 2025 are high. The top two teams will secure direct qualification for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025, one of the most prestigious tournaments in mobile esports. Fans can expect intense matches, sudden twists, and moments where split-second decisions will determine the outcome. Every round and every play will carry weight, creating an environment where precision, teamwork, and strategy are crucial.

Over three days, BMIC 2025 will show the growth of competitive gaming in India and demonstrate the country’s increasing presence on the global esports map. For fans, the tournament is an opportunity to witness elite-level competition, cheer for favorite teams, and experience the energy of live esports.