Celebrate Dhanteras online: Buy ‘24K Gold’ through these 5 apps

Dhanteras, the festival that marks the start of India’s festive season, is traditionally associated with buying gold and silver. For many, visiting crowded markets and jewellery stores during this period can be time-consuming and stressful. Digital gold offers a simpler alternative, allowing investors to buy and store gold online without leaving home. This Dhanteras, you can buy gold easily from home using popular apps and digital platforms.(ANI)

What is Digital Gold?

Digital gold is an online version of physical gold. When you buy it, an equivalent amount of 24-karat gold is purchased and securely stored in an insured vault by trusted partners such as Augmont, MMTC-PAMP, or SafeGold. Your investment is recorded digitally, making it easy to track transactions and manage your holdings without handling physical gold.

Also read: Best deals on refrigerators, microwaves, washing machines, and other home appliances

Benefits of Digital Gold

No Storage Hassle: The gold is kept in secure, insured vaults, eliminating concerns about theft or safe storage.

The gold is kept in secure, insured vaults, eliminating concerns about theft or safe storage. High Purity: Digital gold is 24K and 99.9% pure, with certification from government-approved agencies.

Digital gold is 24K and 99.9% pure, with certification from government-approved agencies. Easy Transactions: Investments can start from as low as Re. 1. Buying and selling are quick, offering liquidity when needed.

Also read: Diwali 2025: 5 AI prompts to create Bollywood-inspired festive portraits and make it viral

Risks to Consider

Limited Regulation: Digital gold is not regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) or the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Conversion Costs: Converting digital gold into coins or bars involves additional charges for minting, delivery, and minimum weight requirements.

If you are considering investing in digital gold this Dhanteras, several apps make the process simple and convenient:

Airtel Payments Bank: Offers digital gold in partnership with SafeGold.

Offers digital gold in partnership with SafeGold. Google Pay: Partners with MMTC-PAMP to facilitate gold purchases.

Partners with MMTC-PAMP to facilitate gold purchases. Groww: Allows users to buy and sell digital gold via its partnership with Augmont.

Allows users to buy and sell digital gold via its partnership with Augmont. PhonePe: Enables digital gold transactions through MMTC-PAMP, SafeGold, and Jar partnerships.

Enables digital gold transactions through MMTC-PAMP, SafeGold, and Jar partnerships. Amazon Pay: Supports digital gold purchases in collaboration with SafeGold.

Digital gold makes it easier for investors to take part in traditional Dhanteras celebrations without visiting crowded stores. With multiple apps offering seamless purchases and secure storage, this year’s festival provides an opportunity to combine tradition with technology.