Best deals on refrigerators, microwaves, washing machines, and other home appliances

The Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 has opened up new opportunities for those looking to refresh their homes with smarter and more efficient appliances. As part of one of Amazon’s biggest festive sale events of the year, customers across India can grab major discounts on a range of home essentials, from microwaves and refrigerators to washing machines and robot vacuums. Here’s a quick look at some of the most attractive appliance deals available right now. Get the best festive season deals on top home appliances during the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025. (AI)

IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven

This convection microwave from IFB supports baking, grilling, and reheating — ideal for daily cooking needs. The touch keypad is easy to use and clean, while the antibacterial cavity ensures hygiene. The appliance includes features such as auto-defrost, multi-stage cooking, overheating protection, and a child safety lock. It is available during the Amazon Diwali Sale at Rs. 9,990.

Also read: Top headphone deals on Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Grab discount on Sony, JBL, Sennheiser and more

LG 20 L Grill Microwave Oven

LG’s 20L Grill Microwave Oven is designed for multipurpose cooking with options to grill, reheat, and defrost. The Quartz Heater speeds up the heating process, and I-Wave technology ensures even cooking. It comes with 52 auto-cook menus covering Indian recipes and quick snacks. The model includes a steam-cleaning option and an anti-bacterial cavity for easier maintenance. It is priced at Rs. 7,490 during the sale.

Haier SmartChoice 596L Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator

Haier’s SmartChoice refrigerator features 596 litres of capacity, split between a 392L fridge and a 204L freezer. The model includes Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing remote temperature control through a smartphone. Its Deo Fresh technology helps prevent odours while maintaining freshness, and a digital display enables precise temperature management. The refrigerator’s 3-star energy efficiency rating and smart inverter compressor ensure power savings. It is available at Rs. 64,990 in the Amazon Diwali Sale.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 5G mobile price drops during Amazon Diwali sale- Check deals and offers

Whirlpool 7 kg Magic Clean 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

Whirlpool’s fully automatic washing machine features Zero Pressure Fill (ZPF) Technology that works even with low water pressure. It comes with 12 wash programs, including a hard water wash, and uses a Magic Lint Filter for cleaner clothes. The stainless-steel drum and 360W motor ensure efficient and gentle washing. The washing machine is currently priced at Rs. 14,940.

Also read: MacBook Air M4 drops below ₹80,000 in Amazon Diwali Sale: How to grab the deal

Dreame X40 Ultra Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

The Dreame X40 Ultra is a robotic vacuum and mop system that operates through an 8-in-1 base station. This base manages water refilling, self-cleaning, drying, and waste disposal. Its slim, low-profile design helps it move easily under furniture while maintaining steady battery life and navigation control. It is available during the Amazon Sale at Rs. 79,999.