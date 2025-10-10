Top headphone deals on Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Grab discount on Sony, JBL, Sennheiser and more
Published on: Oct 10, 2025 02:00 pm IST
Upgrade your audio experience this festive season with massive discounts on premium headphones from Sony, JBL and more during Amazon Diwali Sale 2025.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 (Black) View Details
|
₹4,998
|
|
|
Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless Special Edition-Over Ear Headphones with Hybrid ANC,50 Hr Battery & Free BTD 600 Bluetooth Dongle Worth 5,990 Streaming & Crystal Clear Calls,Designed in Germany - Copper View Details
|
₹10,490
|
|
|
JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Blue) View Details
|
₹2,299
|
|
|
Razer Blackshark V2 X Gaming : 7.1 Surround Sound - 50Mm Drivers - Memory Foam Ear Cushions Wired On Ear Headphones With Mic Rz04-03240600-R3M1 - Green View Details
|
₹2,995
|
|
|
Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Massive Bass, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black View Details
|
₹13,489
|
|
|
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones, Free BTD 600 Bluetooth Dongle, ANC, 60h Battery, Customizable Sound, Crystal-Clear Calls, Multipoint Connectivity, 2Y Warranty, Black/Copper View Details
|
₹20,990
|
|
|
Sony WH-CH720N Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Adaptive Sound Control, Quick Charge, Up to 35Hrs Battery, Customized EQ- Black View Details
|
₹7,989
|
|
|
Sony ZX Series MDR-ZX310AP Wired Headband Stereo On Ear Headset -Blue View Details
|
₹1,039
|
|
|
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones On Ear with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery, Quick Charge, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity, Voice Assistant, Customized EQ-Black View Details
|
₹3,489
|
|
|
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones On Ear with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery, Quick Charge, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity, Voice Assistant, Customized EQ-Blue View Details
|
₹3,489
|
|
|
Sony WH-1000XM4 Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Phone Calls, 30 Hours Battery Life, Quick Charge, AUX, Touch Control and Voice Control - Black View Details
|
₹19,990
|
|
|
Sony WH-1000XM5 Best Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Clear Calling,Battery Life 30 Hours -Black View Details
|
₹24,890
|
|
|
Sony WH-1000XM6 The Best Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, HD NC Processor QN3, 12 Microphones, Adaptive NC Optimizer, Mastered by Engineers, Studio-Quality- Black View Details
|
₹39,989
|
|
|
JBL Tour One M2 Adaptive Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones,Spatial Sound,Smart Ambient,50Hrs Playtime,BT 5.3 Le,Quick Charge,Multi Point Conectivity,Built-in Alexa,2 Years Warranty(Black) View Details
|
₹14,998
|
|
|
JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic, 40mm Realistic Dynamic Drivers, Detachable Boom Mic, 1kHz Sensitivity, Memory Foam Cushioning, PC/Mobile/PS/Xbox/Nintendo/VR Compatible-Black View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 (Blue) View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black) View Details
|
₹2,299
|
|
|
JBL Live 770NC True Adaptive Noise Cancellation Headphones Wireless Over Ear, Spatial Sound, 65Hrs Playtime, Speed Charge, Multipoint Connect and Personi-Fi 2.0, BT 5.3, Google Fast Pair, Alexa, Black View Details
|
₹7,998
|
|
|
JBL Tune 520BT Wireless On Ear Headphones with Mic, Upto 57H Battery, Speed Charge : 5 Min Charge Gives Up to 3H of Playback, Multipoint Connect, Customizable Bass with Headphones App, BT 5.3 (Black) View Details
|
₹2,998
|
|
|
JBL Tour One M3 - Smart Transmitter (Worlds 1st) Wireless Over Ear Headphones with ANC 2.0, Hi-Res LDAC Audio,Spatial 360 Sound, 8 Mics - Perfect Calls with Crystal AI,70Hrs Playback, Black View Details
|
₹32,999
|
|
|
Sennheiser HD 599 Special Edition Open‑Back Audiophile Headphones, German-Irish Craftsmanship, Detachable Cables, E.A.R. Technology for Wide Sound Field, Comfort-Fit for Gaming, 2‑Year Warranty View Details
|
₹8,490
|
|
|
Sennheiser Professional Audio HD 200 PRO Wired Over Ear Headphones Without mic (Black) View Details
|
₹3,890
|
|
|
Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless Over Ear Headphones, German Design, Hybrid ANC, 50H Battery, Multipoint Connectivity, Crystal Clear Calls, 10 Min Quick Charge = 5Hr Playback, 2Y Warranty, White View Details
|
₹8,990
|
|
|
Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus Wireless Over Ear Headphones,German Design,Adaptive ANC,50H Battery,Sound Personalization,Touch Control,Multipoint Connectivity,Clear Calls,10Min Charge = 5H,2Y Warranty,Black View Details
|
₹12,990
|
|
|
Sennheiser HD 350BT Wireless Headphones, German Design, Upto 30H Battery, Comfortable & Lightweight Over Ear Design, Built-in Mic for Clear Calls, Fast Charging, 2Y Warranty, Black View Details
|
₹5,990
|
|
|
Sennheiser Professional Audio HD 280 PRO Wired Over Ear Headphones without microphone View Details
|
₹6,490
|
|
|
Sennheiser HD 400s Wired Over Ear Headphone with Built-in Microphone & Remote for Office Calls and Music Control, Lightweight & Foldable Design, Renowned Sound Quality, Detachable Cable View Details
|
|
|
|
Audio-Technica Ath-M50X Wired Over Ear Headphones Without Mic (Black) View Details
|
₹10,529
|
|
|
Audio-Technica ATH-M30X On-Ear Stereo Headphone (Black) View Details
|
₹6,499
|
|
|
Audio-Technica ATH-M20x Over-Ear Professional Studio Monitor Headphones View Details
|
₹4,199
|
|
|
Audio-Technica SonicPro ATH-AVC200 View Details
|
₹2,299
|
|
|
Audio-Technica ATH-M70x Wired Over-Ear Studio Monitor Headphones | Wired Headphones for Mastering, Mixing & Audio Production | Metal Closed Back Monitoring with Detachable Cables View Details
|
₹21,999
|
|
|
Audio-Technica Professional Headphone ATH-M50XMO, Metallic Orange View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
|
Audio-Technica ATH-S220BT Bluetooth Wireless Headphones with Mic | 60H Battery, Over-Ear Headset for Mobile & PC | Fast Charging Bluetooth Earphones with Wired Option View Details
|
₹5,290
|
|
|
Razer Kraken X Lite Ultralight Gaming Headset: 7.1 Surround Sound Capable - Lightweight Frame - Bendable Cardioid Microphone - for PC, Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch - Classic Black View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
Razer Kraken V3 X - Ultra Light Comfort Triforce 40mm Drivers -7.1 Surround Sound - Hyperclear Cardioid Mic Powered Chroma RGB Wired USB Gaming Headset -RZ04-03750300-R3M1 View Details
|
₹2,935
|
|
|
Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming On Ear Headset - Black|7.1 Surround Sound-50mm Drivers-Memory Foam Cushion-for PC,PS4,PS5,Switch,Xbox One,Xbox Series X|S,Mobile-3.5mm Audio Jack-RZ04-03240100-R3M1 View Details
|
₹3,495
|
|
|
Razer BlackShark V2 X - White | Multi-Platform Wired Esports On Ear Headset - RZ04-03240700-R3M1 View Details
|
₹3,495
|
|
|
Razer Barracuda X (2022) - Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming and Mobile Headset - Black - FRML Packaging RZ04-04430100-R3M1 View Details
|
₹6,599
|
|
|
Razer Kraken V3 X - Ultra Light Comfort Triforce 40mm Drivers -7.1 Surround Sound - Hyperclear Cardioid Mic Powered Chroma RGB Wired USB Gaming Headset -RZ04-03750300-R3M1 View Details
|
₹2,935
|
|
|
Razer Kraken V4 X Wired Gaming Headset: 40 mm Drivers - Cardioid Mic - Memory Foam Cushions - Chroma RGB Lighting - Type C & Type A Cable - for PC, Mac, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, Smartphone View Details
|
₹6,110
|
|
|
HyperX Cloud Mini Gaming Headset, 3.5mm Wired Connection, 30mm Sound Drivers, Lightweight, Over-Ear, Flip-to-Mute mic, Xbox-Licensed, Memory Foam, Recomm for Ages 8-12, Lavender, 130g, 7G8F5AA View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
HyperX Cloud II – Wired Gaming Headset for PC, PS5 / PS4. Active Noise Cancellation, Over Ear, circumaural, Closed Back, Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound - Black-Red (4P5M0AA) View Details
|
₹5,799
|
|
|
HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core Essential PC Gaming Wired Headset, Lightweight Over Ear Headset with mic, Swivel-to-Mute Function, 40mm Drivers (683L9AA), Black View Details
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
HyperX Cloudx Stinger 2 Core Gaming Headset for Xbox-White (6H9B7Aa),On Ear,Wired Headphones View Details
|
₹2,399
|
|
|
HyperX Cloud III– Wired Gaming Over Ear Headset, Pc, Ps5, Xbox Series X|S, Angled 53Mm Drivers, DTS, Memory Foam, Durable Frame, Ultra-Clear 10Mm Mic, USB-C, USB-A, 3.5Mm – Black/Red (727A9Aa) View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
HyperX Cloudx Stinger 2 Core Gaming Headphones for Xbox-Black (6H9B8Aa),On Ear,Wired View Details
|
₹2,399
|
|
|
HyperX Cloud Flight-Wireless Gaming Headset for Ps5&Ps4,Up to 30-Hour Battery,Memory Foam Ear Cushions&Premium Leatherette,Noise-Cancelling Microphone with Led Mic Mute. (4P5H6Aa),Over Ear,Black View Details
|
₹7,999
|
|
View More Products