Fri, Oct 10, 2025
Top headphone deals on Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Grab discount on Sony, JBL, Sennheiser and more

ByAmit Rahi
Published on: Oct 10, 2025 02:00 pm IST

Upgrade your audio experience this festive season with massive discounts on premium headphones from Sony, JBL and more during Amazon Diwali Sale 2025.

JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 (Black)

₹4,998

₹4,998
Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless Special Edition-Over Ear Headphones with Hybrid ANC,50 Hr Battery & Free BTD 600 Bluetooth Dongle Worth 5,990 Streaming & Crystal Clear Calls,Designed in Germany - Copper

₹10,490

₹10,490
JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Blue)

₹2,299

₹2,299
Razer Blackshark V2 X Gaming : 7.1 Surround Sound - 50Mm Drivers - Memory Foam Ear Cushions Wired On Ear Headphones With Mic Rz04-03240600-R3M1 - Green

₹2,995

₹2,995
Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Massive Bass, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black

₹13,489

₹13,489
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones, Free BTD 600 Bluetooth Dongle, ANC, 60h Battery, Customizable Sound, Crystal-Clear Calls, Multipoint Connectivity, 2Y Warranty, Black/Copper

₹20,990

₹20,990
Sony WH-CH720N Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Adaptive Sound Control, Quick Charge, Up to 35Hrs Battery, Customized EQ- Black

₹7,989

₹7,989
Sony ZX Series MDR-ZX310AP Wired Headband Stereo On Ear Headset -Blue

₹1,039

₹1,039
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones On Ear with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery, Quick Charge, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity, Voice Assistant, Customized EQ-Black

₹3,489

₹3,489
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones On Ear with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery, Quick Charge, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity, Voice Assistant, Customized EQ-Blue

₹3,489

₹3,489
Sony WH-1000XM4 Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Phone Calls, 30 Hours Battery Life, Quick Charge, AUX, Touch Control and Voice Control - Black

₹19,990

₹19,990
Sony WH-1000XM5 Best Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Clear Calling,Battery Life 30 Hours -Black

₹24,890

₹24,890
Sony WH-1000XM6 The Best Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, HD NC Processor QN3, 12 Microphones, Adaptive NC Optimizer, Mastered by Engineers, Studio-Quality- Black

₹39,989

₹39,989
JBL Tour One M2 Adaptive Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones,Spatial Sound,Smart Ambient,50Hrs Playtime,BT 5.3 Le,Quick Charge,Multi Point Conectivity,Built-in Alexa,2 Years Warranty(Black)

₹14,998

₹14,998
JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic, 40mm Realistic Dynamic Drivers, Detachable Boom Mic, 1kHz Sensitivity, Memory Foam Cushioning, PC/Mobile/PS/Xbox/Nintendo/VR Compatible-Black

₹1,999

₹1,999
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 (Blue)

₹4,999

₹4,999
JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)

₹2,299

₹2,299
JBL Live 770NC True Adaptive Noise Cancellation Headphones Wireless Over Ear, Spatial Sound, 65Hrs Playtime, Speed Charge, Multipoint Connect and Personi-Fi 2.0, BT 5.3, Google Fast Pair, Alexa, Black

₹7,998

₹7,998
JBL Tune 520BT Wireless On Ear Headphones with Mic, Upto 57H Battery, Speed Charge : 5 Min Charge Gives Up to 3H of Playback, Multipoint Connect, Customizable Bass with Headphones App, BT 5.3 (Black)

₹2,998

₹2,998
JBL Tour One M3 - Smart Transmitter (Worlds 1st) Wireless Over Ear Headphones with ANC 2.0, Hi-Res LDAC Audio,Spatial 360 Sound, 8 Mics - Perfect Calls with Crystal AI,70Hrs Playback, Black

₹32,999

₹32,999
Sennheiser HD 599 Special Edition Open‑Back Audiophile Headphones, German-Irish Craftsmanship, Detachable Cables, E.A.R. Technology for Wide Sound Field, Comfort-Fit for Gaming, 2‑Year Warranty

₹8,490

₹8,490
Sennheiser Professional Audio HD 200 PRO Wired Over Ear Headphones Without mic (Black)

₹3,890

₹3,890
Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless Over Ear Headphones, German Design, Hybrid ANC, 50H Battery, Multipoint Connectivity, Crystal Clear Calls, 10 Min Quick Charge = 5Hr Playback, 2Y Warranty, White

₹8,990

₹8,990
Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus Wireless Over Ear Headphones,German Design,Adaptive ANC,50H Battery,Sound Personalization,Touch Control,Multipoint Connectivity,Clear Calls,10Min Charge = 5H,2Y Warranty,Black

₹12,990

₹12,990
Sennheiser HD 350BT Wireless Headphones, German Design, Upto 30H Battery, Comfortable & Lightweight Over Ear Design, Built-in Mic for Clear Calls, Fast Charging, 2Y Warranty, Black

₹5,990

₹5,990
Sennheiser Professional Audio HD 280 PRO Wired Over Ear Headphones without microphone

₹6,490

₹6,490
Sennheiser HD 400s Wired Over Ear Headphone with Built-in Microphone & Remote for Office Calls and Music Control, Lightweight & Foldable Design, Renowned Sound Quality, Detachable Cable

amazonLogo
Audio-Technica Ath-M50X Wired Over Ear Headphones Without Mic (Black)

₹10,529

₹10,529
Audio-Technica ATH-M30X On-Ear Stereo Headphone (Black)

₹6,499

₹6,499
Audio-Technica ATH-M20x Over-Ear Professional Studio Monitor Headphones

₹4,199

₹4,199
Audio-Technica SonicPro ATH-AVC200

₹2,299

₹2,299
Audio-Technica ATH-M70x Wired Over-Ear Studio Monitor Headphones | Wired Headphones for Mastering, Mixing & Audio Production | Metal Closed Back Monitoring with Detachable Cables

₹21,999

₹21,999
Audio-Technica Professional Headphone ATH-M50XMO, Metallic Orange

₹13,999

₹13,999
Audio-Technica ATH-S220BT Bluetooth Wireless Headphones with Mic | 60H Battery, Over-Ear Headset for Mobile & PC | Fast Charging Bluetooth Earphones with Wired Option

₹5,290

₹5,290
Razer Kraken X Lite Ultralight Gaming Headset: 7.1 Surround Sound Capable - Lightweight Frame - Bendable Cardioid Microphone - for PC, Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch - Classic Black

₹1,999

₹1,999
Razer Kraken V3 X - Ultra Light Comfort Triforce 40mm Drivers -7.1 Surround Sound - Hyperclear Cardioid Mic Powered Chroma RGB Wired USB Gaming Headset -RZ04-03750300-R3M1

₹2,935

₹2,935
Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming On Ear Headset - Black|7.1 Surround Sound-50mm Drivers-Memory Foam Cushion-for PC,PS4,PS5,Switch,Xbox One,Xbox Series X|S,Mobile-3.5mm Audio Jack-RZ04-03240100-R3M1

₹3,495

₹3,495
Razer BlackShark V2 X - White | Multi-Platform Wired Esports On Ear Headset - RZ04-03240700-R3M1

₹3,495

₹3,495
Razer Barracuda X (2022) - Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming and Mobile Headset - Black - FRML Packaging RZ04-04430100-R3M1

₹6,599

₹6,599
Razer Kraken V3 X - Ultra Light Comfort Triforce 40mm Drivers -7.1 Surround Sound - Hyperclear Cardioid Mic Powered Chroma RGB Wired USB Gaming Headset -RZ04-03750300-R3M1

₹2,935

₹2,935
Razer Kraken V4 X Wired Gaming Headset: 40 mm Drivers - Cardioid Mic - Memory Foam Cushions - Chroma RGB Lighting - Type C & Type A Cable - for PC, Mac, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, Smartphone

₹6,110

₹6,110
HyperX Cloud Mini Gaming Headset, 3.5mm Wired Connection, 30mm Sound Drivers, Lightweight, Over-Ear, Flip-to-M

₹999

amazonLogo
HyperX Cloud II – Wired Gaming Headset for PC, PS5 / PS4. Active Noise Cancellation, Over Ear, circumaural, Closed Back, Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound - Black-Red (4P5M0AA) View Details checkDetails

₹5,799

amazonLogo
HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core Essential PC Gaming Wired Headset, Lightweight Over Ear Headset with mic, Swivel-to-Mute Function, 40mm Drivers (683L9AA), Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

amazonLogo
HyperX Cloudx Stinger 2 Core Gaming Headset for Xbox-White (6H9B7Aa),On Ear,Wired Headphones View Details checkDetails

₹2,399

amazonLogo
HyperX Cloud III– Wired Gaming Over Ear Headset, Pc, Ps5, Xbox Series X|S, Angled 53Mm Drivers, DTS, Memory Foam, Durable Frame, Ultra-Clear 10Mm Mic, USB-C, USB-A, 3.5Mm – Black/Red (727A9Aa) View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

amazonLogo
HyperX Cloudx Stinger 2 Core Gaming Headphones for Xbox-Black (6H9B8Aa),On Ear,Wired View Details checkDetails

₹2,399

amazonLogo
HyperX Cloud Flight-Wireless Gaming Headset for Ps5&Ps4,Up to 30-Hour Battery,Memory Foam Ear Cushions&Premium Leatherette,Noise-Cancelling Microphone with Led Mic Mute. (4P5H6Aa),Over Ear,Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

amazonLogo
This Diwali, Amazon is lighting up your music experience with incredible deals on top headphones from brands like Sony, JBL, Sennheiser, and more. From deep bass to crisp vocals, these headphones promise unmatched audio clarity for every mood. Whether you’re working, travelling, or relaxing, the ongoing Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 brings you the perfect opportunity to grab premium sound gear at irresistible prices. Dive into the festive spirit and upgrade your music setup with offers that make listening more enjoyable than ever before.

Celebrate Diwali with crystal-clear sound.
Celebrate Diwali with crystal-clear sound.

Top deals

Sony headphones at 53% off in Amazon Diwali Sale 2025

Sony headphones are renowned for their premium sound clarity, active noise cancellation, and comfortable fit, making them ideal for immersive listening experiences at home or on the go.

With discounts up to 53% in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Sony headphones bring luxury audio closer to everyone, blending performance and comfort for both casual and professional users.

JBL headphones at 57% off in Amazon Sale

JBL headphones are known for their punchy bass, durable design, and comfortable earcups that deliver long listening sessions without strain. They are perfect for music lovers and commuters alike.

With up to 57% off during the Amazon Sale, JBL headphones are an exciting pick for anyone seeking high quality sound and reliability at prices that fit every budget.

Sennheiser headphones at 60% off in Amazon Diwali Sale 2025

Sennheiser headphones provide crystal clear sound with precise balance across frequencies, appealing to audiophiles and professionals. Their build quality ensures durability and long term comfort.

Now available with up to 60% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Sennheiser headphones deliver exceptional value, making premium studio-grade audio more affordable for enthusiasts and casual listeners.

Audio Technica headphones at 55% off in Amazon Sale

Audio Technica headphones are appreciated for their studio quality performance, balanced tones, and excellent soundstage that professionals and music creators love. Their robust construction ensures reliability in daily use.

With discounts of up to 55% in the Amazon Sale, Audio Technica headphones make professional-grade audio accessible, allowing listeners to experience detailed sound without stretching their budget.

Razer headphones at 71% off in Amazon Diwali Sale 2025

Razer headphones are crafted for gamers, offering immersive surround sound, powerful bass, and RGB lighting that adds flair to any gaming setup. Comfort and clarity define every session.

With up to 71% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Razer headphones give gaming enthusiasts a chance to upgrade their setup with premium quality at remarkable prices.

HyperX headphones at 71% off in Amazon Sale

HyperX headphones stand out with soft memory foam cushions, deep bass, and crystal clear microphones, making them perfect for gaming, streaming, and daily entertainment.

Now offered at up to 71% off in the Amazon Sale, HyperX headphones combine comfort, durability, and immersive sound quality for users who want superior performance without spending excessively.

  • When does the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 start?

    The Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 has begun, featuring discounts on electronics, home appliances, fashion, and more for a limited festive period.

  • Are wireless headphones discounted in this sale?

    Yes, leading brands like Sony, JBL, and Sennheiser offer up to 70% off on wireless headphones and earbuds during the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025.

  • Can I find noise-cancelling headphones on offer?

    Absolutely, premium models from Sony and JBL with active noise cancellation are available at exciting discounts during the Diwali sale on Amazon.

  • Are headphone warranties valid for sale purchases?

    Yes, all headphones purchased during the sale carry full manufacturer warranty, ensuring complete product support and service even after the discount purchase.

  • What other electronics are on discount during Diwali sale?

    The Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 includes huge discounts on smart TVs, laptops, speakers, and more, making it an ideal time for festive shopping.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Top headphone deals on Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Grab discount on Sony, JBL, Sennheiser and more
