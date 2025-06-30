Best wireless headphones to buy in June 2025: Top 10 premium options from Sony, Sennheiser and more

In June 2025, the market for premium wireless headphones is more competitive than ever, with top-tier options from brands like Sony, Sennheiser, Bose, Apple, and Bowers & Wilkins leading the charge. These high-end models combine cutting-edge audio performance with sleek design, active noise cancellation, and long-lasting battery life, making them ideal for audiophiles and everyday users alike. Reliable wireless headphone picks for June 2025.

Whether you're after studio-grade sound, seamless Bluetooth connectivity, or luxury materials, this listicle rounds up the top 10 wireless headphones worth your investment. With features like adaptive sound control, hi-res audio support, and smart assistant integration, these models represent the best in class.

Loading Suggestions...

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are acclaimed for their superb sound quality, plush comfort, and industry-leading active noise cancellation. With up to 30 hours of battery life, these headphones are suitable for long listening sessions, and the dual device connection adds convenience for multitasking. Touch controls and adaptive sound features further enhance the user experience.

Users appreciate the crystal-clear voice calls and solid build, though some report connectivity issues and mixed feelings about the value for money. The headphones remain a top choice for travelers and audiophiles seeking premium performance.

Specifications Drivers 40mm dynamic ANC Yes Battery Up to 30 hours Bluetooth 5.0, multipoint Weight 254g Reasons to buy Best-in-class ANC and sound quality Comfortable for extended use Reasons to avoid Occasional connectivity issues Pricey for some buyers Click Here to Buy Sony WH-1000XM4 Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Phone Calls, 30 Hours Battery Life, Quick Charge, AUX, Touch Control and Voice Control - Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise sound quality and ANC, but some report connectivity issues and mixed value opinions.

Why choose this product?

Excellent ANC and comfort, but connectivity and price may be concerns.

Loading Suggestions...

The Sony WH-1000XM5 builds on its predecessor with even better noise cancellation, refined sound, and a lighter, sleeker design. Battery life remains excellent at 30–40 hours, and the headphones support multipoint Bluetooth for easy device switching. The touch controls and adaptive sound features are intuitive, though some users note fragility in the build.

Comfort is generally good, but a few users experience discomfort during long sessions. Connectivity can be inconsistent, and opinions on value are divided, with some considering them a worthwhile investment and others not.

Specifications Drivers 30mm dynamic ANC Yes (improved) Battery Up to 40 hours Bluetooth 5.2, multipoint Weight 250g Reasons to buy Superior ANC and sound Lightweight and stylish design Reasons to avoid Fragile build for some Mixed comfort and connectivity reviews Click Here to Buy Sony WH-1000XM5 Best Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Clear Calling,Battery Life 30 Hours-Mid Night Blue

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Praised for sound and ANC, but comfort, build, and connectivity receive mixed reviews.

Why choose this product?

Top-tier ANC and sound, but potential comfort and durability issues.

Loading Suggestions...

The Sony WH-CH720N offers a lightweight design and comfortable fit, making them ideal for daily use and travel. Battery life is impressive, lasting up to 35 hours with ANC enabled, and the headphones provide solid noise cancellation for the price. Sound quality and value receive mixed feedback, with some users finding the audio lacking.

Bluetooth connectivity is generally reliable, though a few users report connection drops. The headphones are a budget-friendly choice for those prioritizing comfort and battery life over premium features.

Specifications Drivers 30mm dynamic ANC Yes Battery Up to 35 hours Bluetooth 5.0 Weight 192g Reasons to buy Lightweight and comfortable Long battery life Reasons to avoid Sound quality not for audiophiles Occasional connectivity issues Click Here to Buy Sony WH-CH720N Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Adaptive Sound Control, Quick Charge, Up to 35Hrs Battery, Customized EQ- Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like comfort and battery, but sound and connectivity get mixed reviews.

Why choose this product?

Great comfort and battery, but sound may disappoint some.

Loading Suggestions...

Marshall Major IV headphones are recognized for their retro design, robust battery life (up to 80 hours), and clear, punchy sound. The headphones are stylish and offer good value, especially for those who prioritize aesthetics and long playback. However, the lack of ANC is a notable omission for some buyers.

Comfort and build quality receive mixed feedback, with some users experiencing ear fatigue after long use and others praising the solid construction. They are a strong choice for those seeking style and battery endurance over advanced features.

Specifications Drivers 40mm dynamic ANC No Battery Up to 80 hours Bluetooth 5.0 Weight 165g Reasons to buy Exceptional battery life Iconic, stylish design Reasons to avoid No ANC Comfort varies by user Click Here to Buy Marshall Major IV Wireless Bluetooth On Ear Headphone with Mic (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Praised for sound and battery, but comfort and lack of ANC are drawbacks.

Why choose this product?

Great style and battery, but no ANC and comfort may vary.

Loading Suggestions...

Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N headphones deliver powerful bass, effective ANC, and long-lasting comfort. The extra bass modifier and plush earcups make them ideal for bass enthusiasts. Battery life is robust, and the headphones are praised for their build and ANC performance, though some users report durability issues.

Opinions on value and build quality are mixed, with a few buyers experiencing breakage within a month. They are best suited for those seeking bass-heavy sound and strong ANC.

Specifications Drivers 40mm dynamic ANC Yes Battery Up to 30 hours Bluetooth 5.2 Weight 255g Reasons to buy Deep bass and strong ANC Comfortable for long use Reasons to avoid Some durability concerns Mixed value for money Click Here to Buy Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Massive Bass, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love bass and ANC, but some report breakage and value concerns.

Why choose this product?

Powerful bass and ANC, but durability may be an issue.

Loading Suggestions...

The Sennheiser Accentum Plus Wireless headphones are praised for their premium build, comfort, and long battery life. They offer effective ANC and quick charging, making them suitable for daily commutes and long sessions. Bluetooth connectivity is seamless, and touch controls are generally responsive.

Sound quality receives mixed reviews, with some users noting low volume. Touch controls and ANC performance can be inconsistent. These headphones are a solid choice for those prioritizing build and comfort over absolute sound quality.

Specifications Drivers 37mm dynamic ANC Yes Battery Up to 50 hours Bluetooth 5.2 Weight 227g Reasons to buy Premium build and comfort Long battery life Reasons to avoid Inconsistent touch controls and ANC Some find sound volume low Click Here to Buy Sennheiser Accentum Plus Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones-Designed in Germany with Quick-Charge,50H Battery(with ANC),Adaptive Hybrid ANC,Sound Personalization and 2 Yr Warranty-Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Praised for build and comfort, but touch controls and sound volume are mixed.

Why choose this product?

Excellent build and battery, but controls and volume may disappoint.

Loading Suggestions...

The soundcore Space One headphones offer good comfort, solid build, and impressive battery life at a competitive price. The headphones are suitable for extended use, with ANC that works well for most users. However, sound quality and weight receive mixed feedback, with some users finding them bulky.

They are a strong value option for those seeking reliable performance and comfort without breaking the bank, though audiophiles may want more refined sound.

Specifications Drivers 40mm dynamic ANC Yes Battery Up to 40 hours Bluetooth 5.3 Weight 265g Reasons to buy Good value and comfort Long battery life Reasons to avoid Bulky for some users Mixed sound quality reviews Click Here to Buy soundcore by Anker,Space One,Active Noise Cancelling in Ear Headphones,2X Stronger Voice Reduction,40H ANC Playtime,App Control,Ldac Hi-Res Wireless Audio,Comfortable Fit,Clear Calls,Bluetooth 5.3

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like price, comfort, and battery, but sound and weight are mixed.

Why choose this product?

Affordable and comfy, but sound and bulk may not suit everyone.

Loading Suggestions...

Marshall Major V headphones feature a premium build, balanced sound, and a unique joystick control. The faux leather design and fast pairing add to the premium experience, while the battery life is outstanding. Wireless charging and dual device pairing are included, but ANC is missing.

The headphones are ideal for those who value design, balanced sound, and battery life over noise cancellation. Bass heads may find the sound signature too neutral.

Specifications Drivers 40mm dynamic ANC No Battery Up to 100 hours Bluetooth 5.3 Weight 186g Reasons to buy Premium design and controls Extremely long battery life Reasons to avoid No ANC Not for bass lovers Click Here to Buy Marshall Major V Wireless On Ear Headphones, Cream.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Praised for design and battery, but lacks ANC and bass emphasis.

Why choose this product?

Premium look and battery, but no ANC or heavy bass.

Loading Suggestions...

JBL Live 770NC headphones offer adaptive noise cancellation, premium build, and good battery life. The control buttons are well-received, and the headphones are considered good value. However, sound quality and comfort receive mixed reviews, with some users reporting low sound levels and discomfort.

These headphones are best for users seeking ANC and value, but those sensitive to comfort or seeking high volume may want to look elsewhere.

Specifications Drivers 40mm dynamic ANC Adaptive Battery Up to 65 hours Bluetooth 5.3 Weight 256g Reasons to buy Good value and ANC Long battery life Reasons to avoid Comfort and sound quality vary Some report low volume Click Here to Buy JBL Live 770NC True Adaptive Noise Cancellation Headphones Wireless Over Ear, Spatial Sound, 65Hrs Playtime, Speed Charge, Multipoint Connect and Personi-Fi 2.0, BT 5.3, Google Fast Pair, Alexa, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like value and ANC, but comfort and sound quality are mixed.

Why choose this product?

Good value and ANC, but comfort and sound may disappoint.

Loading Suggestions...

The Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2 headphones are known for their durable build, comfortable fit, and reliable battery life. The headphones deliver a balanced sound signature, though the lack of ANC is a drawback for some users. The stylish design and snug fit are appreciated by many.

Sound quality receives mixed feedback, with some users praising clarity and others missing noise cancellation. These headphones are best for those prioritizing durability and comfort over ANC.

Specifications Drivers 45mm large-aperture ANC No Battery Up to 50 hours Bluetooth 5.0 Weight 307g Reasons to buy Durable and comfortable Long battery life Reasons to avoid No ANC Sound quality is subjective Click Here to Buy Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Dual mic, 45MM Large-Aperture Drivers, 50-Hour Battery Life, USB-C Fast Charging, Studio Sound, Dual Pairing- Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like durability and comfort, but miss ANC and have mixed sound opinions.

Why choose this product?

Durable and comfy, but lacks ANC and sound may not suit all.

Factors to consider when buying a wireless headphone

Sound Quality : Look for clear, balanced audio with support for high-resolution formats if possible.

: Look for clear, balanced audio with support for high-resolution formats if possible. Battery Life : Choose a model that offers enough playtime for your daily use, ideally 20 hours or more.

: Choose a model that offers enough playtime for your daily use, ideally 20 hours or more. Comfort and Fit : Lightweight designs with cushioned earcups ensure comfort during long listening sessions.

: Lightweight designs with cushioned earcups ensure comfort during long listening sessions. Noise Cancellation : Active noise cancelling helps block out external sounds, useful for travel or work.

: Active noise cancelling helps block out external sounds, useful for travel or work. Connectivity and Controls: Ensure stable Bluetooth performance and easy-to-use touch or button controls for convenience.

Are premium wireless headphones worth the higher price?

Yes, premium wireless headphones often provide better sound quality, build materials, and features like active noise cancellation and longer battery life. For frequent listeners or commuters, the added comfort and performance can justify the cost over budget models.

What brands consistently offer reliable wireless headphones?

Brands like Sony, Sennheiser, Bose, Apple, and Bowers & Wilkins are known for consistently delivering quality wireless headphones. They offer dependable performance, regular software updates, and good customer support, making them reliable choices for long-term use.

Do all wireless headphones support active noise cancellation?

No, not all wireless headphones include active noise cancellation (ANC). While many premium models do, some focus on sound quality or comfort instead. It's important to check the specifications if ANC is a key requirement for your listening environment.

Top 3 features of best wireless headphones

Wireless headphones Drivers Battery Life ANC Sony WH-1000XM4 40mm dynamic Up to 30 hours Yes Sony WH-1000XM5 30mm dynamic Up to 40 hours Yes Sony WH-CH720N 30mm dynamic Up to 35 hours Yes Marshall Major IV 40mm dynamic Up to 80 hours No Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N 40mm dynamic Up to 30 hours Yes Sennheiser Accentum Plus Wireless 37mm dynamic Up to 50 hours Yes soundcore by Anker Space One 40mm dynamic Up to 40 hours Yes Marshall Major V 40mm dynamic Up to 100 hours No JBL Live 770NC 40mm dynamic Up to 65 hours Adaptive Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2 45mm large-aperture Up to 50 hours No

Similar articles for you

Best headphones under ₹2000 in 2025: 10 budget picks with clear audio, deep bass, long battery and great sound quality

Headphone buying guide: All you need to know before buying new headphones, top picks, how to choose, and more

10 headphones picked for long battery life and features that matter most for everyday listening: Top models to check out

10 boAt headphones for optimal sound quality at affordable pricing: Top picks with stylish designs and colour options

FAQs on wireless headphones Do wireless headphones work with all devices? Most wireless headphones connect via Bluetooth and are compatible with smartphones, tablets, laptops and other Bluetooth-enabled devices.

How long do wireless headphones take to charge? Charging time varies, but most modern models fully charge in 1.5 to 3 hours.

Can I use wireless headphones while gaming? Yes, but look for low-latency models to avoid audio delay during gameplay.

Are wireless headphones safe for long-term use? Yes, when used at moderate volumes and with breaks, they are generally safe for daily listening.

What is the average battery life of premium models? Premium wireless headphones typically offer 20 to 40 hours of battery life on a full charge.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.