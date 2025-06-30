Best wireless headphones to buy in June 2025: Top 10 premium options from Sony, Sennheiser and more
Top wireless headphones for June 2025 from Sony, Sennheiser and others with good sound quality, useful features and solid performance.
In June 2025, the market for premium wireless headphones is more competitive than ever, with top-tier options from brands like Sony, Sennheiser, Bose, Apple, and Bowers & Wilkins leading the charge. These high-end models combine cutting-edge audio performance with sleek design, active noise cancellation, and long-lasting battery life, making them ideal for audiophiles and everyday users alike.
Whether you're after studio-grade sound, seamless Bluetooth connectivity, or luxury materials, this listicle rounds up the top 10 wireless headphones worth your investment. With features like adaptive sound control, hi-res audio support, and smart assistant integration, these models represent the best in class.
The Sony WH-1000XM4 are acclaimed for their superb sound quality, plush comfort, and industry-leading active noise cancellation. With up to 30 hours of battery life, these headphones are suitable for long listening sessions, and the dual device connection adds convenience for multitasking. Touch controls and adaptive sound features further enhance the user experience.
Users appreciate the crystal-clear voice calls and solid build, though some report connectivity issues and mixed feelings about the value for money. The headphones remain a top choice for travelers and audiophiles seeking premium performance.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Best-in-class ANC and sound quality
Comfortable for extended use
Reasons to avoid
Occasional connectivity issues
Pricey for some buyers
Sony WH-1000XM4 Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Phone Calls, 30 Hours Battery Life, Quick Charge, AUX, Touch Control and Voice Control - Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise sound quality and ANC, but some report connectivity issues and mixed value opinions.
Why choose this product?
Excellent ANC and comfort, but connectivity and price may be concerns.
The Sony WH-1000XM5 builds on its predecessor with even better noise cancellation, refined sound, and a lighter, sleeker design. Battery life remains excellent at 30–40 hours, and the headphones support multipoint Bluetooth for easy device switching. The touch controls and adaptive sound features are intuitive, though some users note fragility in the build.
Comfort is generally good, but a few users experience discomfort during long sessions. Connectivity can be inconsistent, and opinions on value are divided, with some considering them a worthwhile investment and others not.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Superior ANC and sound
Lightweight and stylish design
Reasons to avoid
Fragile build for some
Mixed comfort and connectivity reviews
Sony WH-1000XM5 Best Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Clear Calling,Battery Life 30 Hours-Mid Night Blue
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Praised for sound and ANC, but comfort, build, and connectivity receive mixed reviews.
Why choose this product?
Top-tier ANC and sound, but potential comfort and durability issues.
The Sony WH-CH720N offers a lightweight design and comfortable fit, making them ideal for daily use and travel. Battery life is impressive, lasting up to 35 hours with ANC enabled, and the headphones provide solid noise cancellation for the price. Sound quality and value receive mixed feedback, with some users finding the audio lacking.
Bluetooth connectivity is generally reliable, though a few users report connection drops. The headphones are a budget-friendly choice for those prioritizing comfort and battery life over premium features.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Lightweight and comfortable
Long battery life
Reasons to avoid
Sound quality not for audiophiles
Occasional connectivity issues
Sony WH-CH720N Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Adaptive Sound Control, Quick Charge, Up to 35Hrs Battery, Customized EQ- Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like comfort and battery, but sound and connectivity get mixed reviews.
Why choose this product?
Great comfort and battery, but sound may disappoint some.
Marshall Major IV headphones are recognized for their retro design, robust battery life (up to 80 hours), and clear, punchy sound. The headphones are stylish and offer good value, especially for those who prioritize aesthetics and long playback. However, the lack of ANC is a notable omission for some buyers.
Comfort and build quality receive mixed feedback, with some users experiencing ear fatigue after long use and others praising the solid construction. They are a strong choice for those seeking style and battery endurance over advanced features.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Exceptional battery life
Iconic, stylish design
Reasons to avoid
No ANC
Comfort varies by user
Marshall Major IV Wireless Bluetooth On Ear Headphone with Mic (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Praised for sound and battery, but comfort and lack of ANC are drawbacks.
Why choose this product?
Great style and battery, but no ANC and comfort may vary.
Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N headphones deliver powerful bass, effective ANC, and long-lasting comfort. The extra bass modifier and plush earcups make them ideal for bass enthusiasts. Battery life is robust, and the headphones are praised for their build and ANC performance, though some users report durability issues.
Opinions on value and build quality are mixed, with a few buyers experiencing breakage within a month. They are best suited for those seeking bass-heavy sound and strong ANC.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Deep bass and strong ANC
Comfortable for long use
Reasons to avoid
Some durability concerns
Mixed value for money
Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Massive Bass, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love bass and ANC, but some report breakage and value concerns.
Why choose this product?
Powerful bass and ANC, but durability may be an issue.
The Sennheiser Accentum Plus Wireless headphones are praised for their premium build, comfort, and long battery life. They offer effective ANC and quick charging, making them suitable for daily commutes and long sessions. Bluetooth connectivity is seamless, and touch controls are generally responsive.
Sound quality receives mixed reviews, with some users noting low volume. Touch controls and ANC performance can be inconsistent. These headphones are a solid choice for those prioritizing build and comfort over absolute sound quality.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Premium build and comfort
Long battery life
Reasons to avoid
Inconsistent touch controls and ANC
Some find sound volume low
Sennheiser Accentum Plus Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones-Designed in Germany with Quick-Charge,50H Battery(with ANC),Adaptive Hybrid ANC,Sound Personalization and 2 Yr Warranty-Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Praised for build and comfort, but touch controls and sound volume are mixed.
Why choose this product?
Excellent build and battery, but controls and volume may disappoint.
The soundcore Space One headphones offer good comfort, solid build, and impressive battery life at a competitive price. The headphones are suitable for extended use, with ANC that works well for most users. However, sound quality and weight receive mixed feedback, with some users finding them bulky.
They are a strong value option for those seeking reliable performance and comfort without breaking the bank, though audiophiles may want more refined sound.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good value and comfort
Long battery life
Reasons to avoid
Bulky for some users
Mixed sound quality reviews
soundcore by Anker,Space One,Active Noise Cancelling in Ear Headphones,2X Stronger Voice Reduction,40H ANC Playtime,App Control,Ldac Hi-Res Wireless Audio,Comfortable Fit,Clear Calls,Bluetooth 5.3
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like price, comfort, and battery, but sound and weight are mixed.
Why choose this product?
Affordable and comfy, but sound and bulk may not suit everyone.
Marshall Major V headphones feature a premium build, balanced sound, and a unique joystick control. The faux leather design and fast pairing add to the premium experience, while the battery life is outstanding. Wireless charging and dual device pairing are included, but ANC is missing.
The headphones are ideal for those who value design, balanced sound, and battery life over noise cancellation. Bass heads may find the sound signature too neutral.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Premium design and controls
Extremely long battery life
Reasons to avoid
No ANC
Not for bass lovers
Marshall Major V Wireless On Ear Headphones, Cream.
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Praised for design and battery, but lacks ANC and bass emphasis.
Why choose this product?
Premium look and battery, but no ANC or heavy bass.
JBL Live 770NC headphones offer adaptive noise cancellation, premium build, and good battery life. The control buttons are well-received, and the headphones are considered good value. However, sound quality and comfort receive mixed reviews, with some users reporting low sound levels and discomfort.
These headphones are best for users seeking ANC and value, but those sensitive to comfort or seeking high volume may want to look elsewhere.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good value and ANC
Long battery life
Reasons to avoid
Comfort and sound quality vary
Some report low volume
JBL Live 770NC True Adaptive Noise Cancellation Headphones Wireless Over Ear, Spatial Sound, 65Hrs Playtime, Speed Charge, Multipoint Connect and Personi-Fi 2.0, BT 5.3, Google Fast Pair, Alexa, Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like value and ANC, but comfort and sound quality are mixed.
Why choose this product?
Good value and ANC, but comfort and sound may disappoint.
The Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2 headphones are known for their durable build, comfortable fit, and reliable battery life. The headphones deliver a balanced sound signature, though the lack of ANC is a drawback for some users. The stylish design and snug fit are appreciated by many.
Sound quality receives mixed feedback, with some users praising clarity and others missing noise cancellation. These headphones are best for those prioritizing durability and comfort over ANC.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Durable and comfortable
Long battery life
Reasons to avoid
No ANC
Sound quality is subjective
Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Dual mic, 45MM Large-Aperture Drivers, 50-Hour Battery Life, USB-C Fast Charging, Studio Sound, Dual Pairing- Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like durability and comfort, but miss ANC and have mixed sound opinions.
Why choose this product?
Durable and comfy, but lacks ANC and sound may not suit all.
Factors to consider when buying a wireless headphone
- Sound Quality: Look for clear, balanced audio with support for high-resolution formats if possible.
- Battery Life: Choose a model that offers enough playtime for your daily use, ideally 20 hours or more.
- Comfort and Fit: Lightweight designs with cushioned earcups ensure comfort during long listening sessions.
- Noise Cancellation: Active noise cancelling helps block out external sounds, useful for travel or work.
- Connectivity and Controls: Ensure stable Bluetooth performance and easy-to-use touch or button controls for convenience.
Are premium wireless headphones worth the higher price?
Yes, premium wireless headphones often provide better sound quality, build materials, and features like active noise cancellation and longer battery life. For frequent listeners or commuters, the added comfort and performance can justify the cost over budget models.
What brands consistently offer reliable wireless headphones?
Brands like Sony, Sennheiser, Bose, Apple, and Bowers & Wilkins are known for consistently delivering quality wireless headphones. They offer dependable performance, regular software updates, and good customer support, making them reliable choices for long-term use.
Do all wireless headphones support active noise cancellation?
No, not all wireless headphones include active noise cancellation (ANC). While many premium models do, some focus on sound quality or comfort instead. It's important to check the specifications if ANC is a key requirement for your listening environment.
Top 3 features of best wireless headphones
|Wireless headphones
|Drivers
|Battery Life
|ANC
|Sony WH-1000XM4
|40mm dynamic
|Up to 30 hours
|Yes
|Sony WH-1000XM5
|30mm dynamic
|Up to 40 hours
|Yes
|Sony WH-CH720N
|30mm dynamic
|Up to 35 hours
|Yes
|Marshall Major IV
|40mm dynamic
|Up to 80 hours
|No
|Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N
|40mm dynamic
|Up to 30 hours
|Yes
|Sennheiser Accentum Plus Wireless
|37mm dynamic
|Up to 50 hours
|Yes
|soundcore by Anker Space One
|40mm dynamic
|Up to 40 hours
|Yes
|Marshall Major V
|40mm dynamic
|Up to 100 hours
|No
|JBL Live 770NC
|40mm dynamic
|Up to 65 hours
|Adaptive
|Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2
|45mm large-aperture
|Up to 50 hours
|No
FAQs on wireless headphones
- Do wireless headphones work with all devices?
Most wireless headphones connect via Bluetooth and are compatible with smartphones, tablets, laptops and other Bluetooth-enabled devices.
- How long do wireless headphones take to charge?
Charging time varies, but most modern models fully charge in 1.5 to 3 hours.
- Can I use wireless headphones while gaming?
Yes, but look for low-latency models to avoid audio delay during gameplay.
- Are wireless headphones safe for long-term use?
Yes, when used at moderate volumes and with breaks, they are generally safe for daily listening.
- What is the average battery life of premium models?
Premium wireless headphones typically offer 20 to 40 hours of battery life on a full charge.
