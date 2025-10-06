MacBook Air M4 drops below 80,000 in Amazon Diwali Sale: How to grab the deal

MacBook Air M4 2025 model continues to sell at a really good price during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali special sale. How low? Well, the model is available outright at ₹83,990, but you can sweeten the deal further by combining bank offers, bringing the price less than ₹80,000. How does this deal work? Read on to find out. MacBook Air M4 is discounted yet again,(Apple)

MacBook Air M4 under ₹ 80,000: How to get this deal

If you visit Amazon right now, you will see that the model is listed for ₹83,990. This is the outright price without any offers. If you don’t have a card, you can buy it at this price. It’s already a great deal considering the MRP of ₹99,900. However, you can check out using an Axis Bank Credit Card to get a discount of ₹3,250, bringing the net effective price down to ₹80,740.

Alternatively, you can get it for even less than ₹80,000 by using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card. This gets you to a ₹4,199 cashback (to be credited after your billing cycle in Amazon Pay Balance), which brings the net effective price down to ₹79,791.

What can the MacBook Air M4 do?

The latest MacBooks, unlike previous years, come with 16 GB of RAM right from the base model. So, for this price, you’re getting 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage along with the base M4 chip. For most tasks like video editing, even 4K editing, web browsing, coding, and daily office work, this would be ideal. You will also be able to handle Adobe Lightroom edits easily. The M4 is a powerful chip and will manage these tasks effortlessly.

In fact, we have been using the MacBook Air M1 for 4K video editing and it still holds up well, despite having just 8 GB of RAM. Apple’s M series chips are well optimised, and this M4 variant is going to be great for most users.

However, note that there is no fan cooling solution in the MacBook Air M4, so you can expect some throttling after a while, though it won’t interrupt your workflow. If you want a laptop with great battery life, a slim and light design, an excellent display, and a reliable operating system, the MacBook Air M4 under ₹80,000 is a no-brainer.

