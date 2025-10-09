Samsung Galaxy S25 5G mobile price drops during Amazon Diwali sale- Check deals and offers

Amazon has officially commenced its awaited Diwali sale, bringing massive deals and discounts on electronics products across categories. This makes the perfect time to purchase any electronic items, from home appliances to smartphones, at a reasonable price. If you are someone who is considering a smartphone upgrade in the flagship segment, then we have got you covered. As per the Amazon listing, the Samsung Galaxy S25 5G mobile is available at a massive discounted price, alongside bank and exchange offers. Therefore, check how much you need to pay for Samsung’s latest flagship mobile. Grab the Samsung Galaxy S25 5G at a discounted price during the Amazon sale.(Ijaj Khan/ Hindustan Times)

Amazon Diwali sale: Samsung Galaxy S25 5G price drop

The Samsung Galaxy S25 5G is originally priced at Rs. 80,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant in India. However, during the Amazon Diwali sale, the smartphone is listed for just Rs. 74,999, giving buyers a 7% discount. In addition to the e-commerce discount, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers, bringing the final price further down.

With select banks' credit cards, buyers can get up to Rs. 5250 instant discount on the Galaxy S25 5G model. On the other hand, buyers can avail up to Rs. 53000 off with the exchange offer. However, the exchange value will be based on your old smartphone’s model and working conditions.

Why should you buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 5G?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 5G is the latest flagship offering before the new generation model launches in January. The smartphone features a 6.2-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. For performance, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor and Adreno 830 GPU paired with 12GB of RAM.

It features a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The Galaxy S25 5G is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging. Therefore, with powerful features and a reasonable price, it could make a great smartphone upgrade this festive season.