Earn while you browse: Perplexity rolls out $2 reward and a free Pro trial for Comet users

Perplexity AI has introduced a new referral program for its Comet browser, allowing users to earn money by inviting others to try the platform. Under this offer, existing users will receive $2 for every successful referral, while their invited friends will get one month of free access to Comet Pro. Here’s how to earn cash and unlock free Comet Pro access through Perplexity AI’s new referral program.(Perplexity)

The initiative aims to expand Comet’s user base by rewarding participation and offering newcomers a complete experience of the browser’s premium version. To qualify, referred users must sign in and ask their first question using Comet. Once they complete this step, the referrer automatically receives $2.

The company’s referral structure encourages user engagement while introducing more people to Comet’s advanced browsing and productivity tools. The limited-time program is designed to increase awareness and attract professionals, students, and researchers interested in AI-assisted search and workflow management.

Comet Pro: Access and Benefits

Comet Pro, the browser’s paid tier, offers faster results, priority access, and support for longer or more complex queries, claims the company. The free one-month trial included with the referral offer allows new users to test these premium capabilities before making a commitment.

Perplexity AI described the referral plan as part of its effort to make AI tools more accessible and to build an active user community around Comet. The browser integrates search, chat, and productivity functions into a single interface, which aims to streamline online tasks and information gathering.

How to get started with Comet

Interested users can download the Comet browser directly from Perplexity’s official website:

1. Visit the Comet webpage.

2. Select the “Download Comet” option, and follow the on-screen instructions. Installation typically begins automatically, and users can later choose whether to import bookmarks or extensions from their current browser.

Comet is compatible with Windows 10 and 11, as well as macOS devices using M1 or newer chips. Perplexity AI has confirmed that additional platform versions are in development and will be released in the near future.