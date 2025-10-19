iQOO 15 full specs and features tipped online ahead of official launch: Here’s what’s coming

The iQOO 15 is set to make its debut in China on October 20, but key details about the upcoming smartphone have surfaced online ahead of the event. A new post by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo has revealed the full specifications of the device, offering a complete look at what iQOO’s next flagship may offer. iQOO 15 is set to launch soon in India and global markets.

iQOO 15: Specifications and Features (Leaked)

According to the leak, the iQOO 15 will feature a Samsung M14 LEAD AMOLED 8T LTPO display. The screen will deliver a 2K+ resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The display is expected to measure 6.85 inches with a flat layout and rounded corners. It will reportedly support a peak manual brightness of 1000 nits and come with an anti-reflection coating. The display will also include an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Under the hood, the device is said to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, coupled with a Q3 chip designed to improve gaming graphics. It is also likely to house a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless charging support. The combination aims to enhance battery life and reduce charging time.

In terms of options, the iQOO 15 will include a 32MP front camera for selfies. On the rear, the setup will feature a 50MP primary camera using a 1/1.56-inch sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto camera offering 3x optical zoom. This configuration indicates a focus on versatility in photography and video capture.

Additional details shared by the tipster mention features such as a large 091640 x-axis linear motor for haptic feedback, symmetrical dual speakers, and a USB-C (Gen 3.2) port. The device will also include an 8K vapor chamber cooling system and hold IP68/69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It is expected to run on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.

iQOO 15: India Launch Timeline and Price

Following its launch in China, the iQOO 15 is likely to reach the Indian market between mid and late November. The smartphone is expected to be priced around Rs. 60,000, placing it slightly above the iQOO 13 in the company’s lineup.