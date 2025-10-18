Redmi K90 Pro Max with Bose-tuned audio launching on October 23: Check expected features and specs

The Redmi K90 Pro Max 5G smartphone is officially confirmed to launch in China on October 23. The company has revealed the phone’s design through official teasers, which have showcased its distinct style and new materials. The Redmi K90 Pro Max will debut alongside the standard Redmi K90 model. The Redmi K90 Pro Max 5G smartphone with a denim finish and Bose-tuned audio is set to launch on October 23.

Redmi K90 Pro Max: Design, Specifications, and Features (Expected)

The Redmi K90 Pro Max will offer a denim-textured rear panel on its blue variant, featuring a dual-tone finish with a silver middle frame and a matching camera module. Redmi stated that it developed a nano-leather material for the back, designed to resist UV exposure, yellowing, and dirt while remaining soft to the touch. Another variant, named Flowing Gold White, will also be available at launch.

On the front, the device will have a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, surrounded by narrow bezels. The rear panel will include a rectangular camera module with four circular cutouts arranged in a 2×2 grid. Three of these circles will house the main camera sensors, including a periscope telephoto lens, while the fourth likely contains a secondary sensor. An LED flash sits in between the lenses. The power button and volume rocker will be placed on the right side of the phone.

Furthermore, Redmi has partnered with Bose to enhance the audio experience. The rear panel features a circular section marked with the “Sound by Bose” branding. This collaboration indicates that the phone may deliver higher-quality speakers, a rare move for the brand that signals a focus on premium sound.

Under the hood, the Redmi K90 Pro Max is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. Industry reports suggest that the device will support up to 100W wired fast charging to offer quick battery replenishment.