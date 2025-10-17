OnePlus to bring Android 16 and new AI features to multiple devices soon: Check if yours is in this list…

OnePlus has announced that it will begin rolling out the Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 update for multiple devices starting in November 2025, with the process continuing into the first quarter of 2026. The update will arrive on select smartphones and tablets, bringing interface changes, AI-based tools, and Apple Watch support. The upcoming OnePlus 15 will come preinstalled with Android 16. The company shared the schedule and device list on its official forums. OnePlus will start rolling out the Android 16 update for multiple devices beginning in November 2025 globally.(OnePlus)

Android 16 Update Schedule and Eligible Devices

November 2025:

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13s

OnePlus Open

OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12R

OnePlus Pad 3

OnePlus Pad 2

December 2025:

OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus 11R 5G

OnePlus Nord 5

OnePlus Nord CE5

OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

Q1 2026 (January-March):

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

OnePlus Nord CE4

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G

OnePlus Pad

OnePlus Pad Lite

The rollout may vary by region, and the schedule applies to global OnePlus devices. Users can expect incremental releases, and the company will likely expand availability over time. The OnePlus 15, set to launch soon, will feature Android 16 out of the box.

Plus Mind AI Integration

OxygenOS 16 introduces Plus Mind, a feature that organizes on-screen content into a central hub called Mind Space. Users can access it with a dedicated key or a three-finger swipe. The system extracts contextual information, such as event dates from posters, and offers calendar suggestions. It also supports long screenshots and allows the Plus Key to trigger functions like opening the camera, enabling the flashlight, starting voice recordings, or switching sound modes.

Context-Aware Assistance with Google Gemini

The update also integrates Google Gemini. Gemini uses content from Mind Space to deliver context-aware suggestions. For example, users can request home décor ideas based on previously saved design content, and Gemini will provide recommendations using that information. Together, Plus Mind and Google Gemini aim to enhance device usability and make workflows more efficient for OnePlus users.