OnePlus 15 India launch imminent as microsite goes live on Amazon and official website

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15, in India soon. The company has created a dedicated microsite for the OnePlus 15 on Amazon India and its official website, which suggests that the device will reach the market soon. OnePlus has teased the launch of its upcoming flagship phone, the OnePlus 15, on new microsites in India.

The brand has already announced that the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Ace 6 will be introduced in China on October 27, alongside the new OnePlus Pad 2. For India, OnePlus has not yet confirmed the exact release date. However, the teaser page hints that “something special” will take place on October 29, which suggests that the Indian announcement may follow shortly after the China launch.

Also read: Pune cybersecurity expert loses ₹73 lakh in WhatsApp trading scam: Here’s how it happened

According to the teasers, the OnePlus 15 will be offered in two colour options: Sand Storm and Black. The early images show a clean, minimal design approach, consistent with the company’s earlier flagship models.

OnePlus 15: Key Features (Confirmed)

The OnePlus 15 will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. Storage options will include 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants. The global model will operate on OxygenOS 16 based on Android.

The device will include a 6.78-inch BOE X3 AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution. The LTPO panel will support an adaptive refresh rate that adjusts between 1Hz and 165Hz for efficient performance. The display will also support Dolby Vision and Pro XDR, offering peak brightness up to 1,800 nits and thin bezels measuring 1.15mm. It is also expected to house a 7,300mAh battery with 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support.

Also read: Redmi K90 Pro Max with Bose-tuned audio launching on October 23: Check expected features and specs

For photography, the device is likely to include three 50MP sensors. The primary lens will use a Sony sensor with optical image stabilization, joined by a Samsung ultrawide lens and a telephoto lens offering up to 3.5x optical zoom. AI-assisted processing will enhance focus and color optimization across various lighting conditions.

For gaming, OnePlus has integrated Wind Chi Game Kernel 2.0 to sustain consistent performance and manage device temperature during long sessions.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra key features and price tipped online ahead of launch: Here’s what to expect

OnePlus 15: India Launch and Availability (Expected)

While the company has not confirmed a launch date, OnePlus generally releases its flagship models in India soon after their China debut. With the microsite now live on Amazon and the company’s website, the OnePlus 15 is expected to arrive in India by late October or early November.