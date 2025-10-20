Spotify Wrapped 2025: Here’s when your year in music will finally drop

It’s that moment music fans wait for all year, when Spotify Wrapped lands, which reveals the soundtrack of the past twelve months. The yearly recap gives listeners a look at their most-played songs, artists, and genres, but one question always comes up: when will Spotify Wrapped 2025 drop, and when does it stop counting your listening data? Spotify Wrapped 2025 is nearing, and users are eager to know when it will drop.(AFP)

Spotify Wrapped 2025: Release Window

Spotify has not announced a specific release date for Wrapped 2025, maintaining its tradition of surprise launches. However, based on previous patterns, it’s likely to roll out during the first week of December. In 2024, Spotify Wrapped appeared on December 4, and similar timelines have been followed in the past.

Industry experts suggest that the 2025 version go live between November 29 and December 4, with December 3 or 4 appearing as the most likely dates. Spotify has already begun preparing for the release, with its “Spotify for Artists” platform inviting musicians to submit short thank-you clips for their top listeners by November 14. The official Wrapped 2025 page is also active, signaling that the countdown has begun.

When Does Spotify Stop Tracking for Wrapped 2025?

Many listeners assume that Spotify stops tracking data on October 31, but the company has denied this claim. While Spotify hasn’t revealed the exact cutoff date, its personalization head, Molly Holder, confirmed that the platform starts collecting data from January and continues tracking until a few weeks before Wrapped goes live. That means users still have some time left to influence what appears in their yearly summary.

What to Expect This Year

Each edition of Spotify Wrapped introduces something new. In 2023, users got “Sound Town,” which matched their listening habits with a city. In 2024, AI hosts narrated each listener’s music journey. The 2025 edition remains under wraps, but one confirmed feature is the return of artist video messages thanking their fans.

Speculation suggests Spotify may integrate its AI DJ more deeply this year, possibly blending automation with personalized storytelling. Whatever form it takes, Spotify Wrapped 2025 promises another interactive look back at how listeners spent their year in music.