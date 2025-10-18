If your WhatsApp messages go unanswered, this new rule might surprise you

WhatsApp is preparing a major policy shift that could change how users and businesses communicate on the platform. Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has announced plans to limit how many messages can be sent to people who do not respond, a move designed to reduce spam and bulk messaging that have become widespread in recent years. WhatsApp is planning a new rule that could quietly change how users and businesses exchange messages.(Pexels)

The company will introduce this new measure in several countries within the coming weeks. According to Meta, each message sent to a contact who has not replied will count toward a sender’s monthly quota. The exact number of messages allowed under this quota has not yet been disclosed.

WhatsApp Plans Monthly Message Limits

The new policy will primarily affect users and businesses that frequently send unsolicited or repeated messages. For example, if a user sends multiple follow-ups to someone who never replies, all those messages will count toward the limit. Meta said this will not impact regular personal conversations, where users occasionally reach out to friends or family members.

WhatsApp, which serves over three billion users worldwide, has long struggled to control spam and unwanted messages. Political campaigns, marketing firms, and scam operations have used the app to push large volumes of unsolicited content. Despite Meta’s previous efforts, including restrictions on message forwarding and tools for reporting suspicious messages, the issue has persisted.

Username Feature and Spam Prevention

The latest step reflects Meta’s attempt to draw a clearer boundary between genuine interaction and spam-like activity. Alongside this measure, WhatsApp is preparing to introduce username support, a feature that will allow users to connect without sharing their phone numbers. This update, while improving privacy, could also create new opportunities for spammers to reach people without revealing their identities.

Code traces of a “handle reservation screen” have already been spotted in recent Android and iOS beta versions, suggesting the feature is nearing release. Meta appears to be linking the upcoming username system with stricter message limits to maintain user trust and prevent misuse. However, the success of this move will depend on how firmly WhatsApp enforces these rules and whether spam networks find new ways to bypass restrictions.

Rise of Local Messaging App Arattai

Meanwhile, in India, Zoho’s homegrown messaging app Arattai has seen a sudden surge in popularity. The platform recently topped India’s app store charts, briefly surpassing WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal. Launched in 2021, Arattai, which means “chat” in Tamil, promotes itself as a locally developed, privacy-focused alternative.

Its growth has been driven by increasing interest in Indian-made technology and government support for indigenous digital platforms under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Endorsed by officials such as Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Arattai offers secure one-to-one and group chats, audio and video calls, multi-device access, and encrypted communications.