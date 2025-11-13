Marcus Mumford recalls hosting Taylor Swift for Evermore, describes her as ‘most phenomenal house guest’

Taylor Swift recorded parts of her 2020 album, Evermore, at Marcus Mumford's studio at his home in the UK. Mumford recently recalled having the pop sensation at his "discreet" home studio and gave a positive guest review to her, People magazine reported. Taylor Swift is currently gearing up for her wedding to Travis Kelce.(REUTERS)

Taylor Swift is the ‘most phenomenal house guest’

Mumford on Wednesday, November 12, was a guest on the Table Manners Podcast. The 38-year-old recalled the time when he once received a call from producer Aaron Dessner, who asked him whether he was aware of any "discreet" home studio space.

"I was like, 'Cool. Well, if it's one of your homies, then I'm sure it'll be fine. Like, what if it's Beyoncé or something?'" People quoted Mumford as saying.

Later on, he got to know that the guest was "Taylor f****** Swift." Mumford said the 35-year-old singer came over "right at the end of COVID-19."

He further called her the "most phenomenal house guest," besides sharing that he burned vegetables for her, while she "brought a killer candle, actually". Mumford said Swift's "candle game was excellent".

Taylor Swift and Marcus Mumford's collaboration

Swift is believed to have finished the second half of her 2020 album in Mumford's home studio. She even asked him to sing along, and he agreed to it.

Mumford had provided background harmonies for the single Cowboy Like Me. The song was based on the fictional story revolving around two con artists in the American Wild West. Eventually, the two of them fall in love with each other.

During the historic Eras Tour, Mumford even shared the stage as he performed with Swift. In March 2023, the two of them performed an acoustic duet of Cowboy Like Me in Las Vegas.

Over the years, Mumford and Swift have collaborated with Aaron Dessner, who initially suggested that Swift could record part of her album at the Mumford & Sons singer’s home.

Taylor Swift's wedding plans

Swift, who announced her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce in August on Instagram, is currently gearing up for their wedding.

According to The US Sun, Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid could be the two bridesmaids at Swift's upcoming wedding.

Swift is said to have asked Hadid to join her bridal party when they recently dined at Zero Bond in Manhattan. Hadid “wasn’t expecting” it and was “thrilled” as she accepted the offer, an insider told the US Sun.

Swift is believed to have taken wedding planning advice from Gomez, who got married to Benny Blanco in September.

