Longtime friend Gigi Hadid to be part of Taylor Swift's bridal party?

Seems like Taylor Swift is diving deep into her wedding preps. While fans can't keep calm, in the recent development, it is learned that Taylor has chosen her long-time friend Gigi Hadid as her bridesmaid to stand beside her on the D-day. Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid recently met over dinner at NYC.

Earlier this week, Taylor and Gigi met reportedly at a popular spot Zero Bond over a fancy dinner in NYC, where the two discussed the plans for a big fat wedding, Along with supermodel Gigi. Selena Gomez will also be a part of Taylor's bridesmaid list.

Taylor and Travis broke the internet when they announced their engagement news in October. Ever since, fans have been waiting for an update about their wedding. While both of them have addressed their upcoming marriage, neither has revealed the date.

But several speculations and multiple reports suggest that the couple is set to wed in Summer 2026 in Rhode Island. It is touted to be 2026's biggest celebrity wedding.