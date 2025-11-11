Is Joe Alwyn dating someone? Latest rumors about Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend’s love life revealed

Taylor Swift’s former boyfriend and actor Joe Alwyn might be back in the dating game. As per Deuxmoi, during the staging of a play in London last month, which starred the Golden Globe nominee, there was a special person in attendance. Joe Alwyn was in a relationship with Taylor Swift from 2016 to 2023.

“Lorene Scafaria attended the play, The Lady From The Sea (on October 24th at the) Bridge Theatre (in) London,” an insider told the news outlet.

Scafaria is a producer, director and screenwriter. She and Alwyn “went together (after the play ended and) tried to stay unnoticed,” the source shared.

However, Deuxmoi added that there is no official confirmation of the two being in a relationship. On top of that, another insider has suggested that Alwyn may be seeing someone else altogether.

“He’s dating someone else. She’s Latin and went to a lot of his shows the past month,” another source, who is based in London, told Deuxmoi following the report linking Alwyn with Scafaria.

The person also said that her name is “something like Lucia or Sophia – but from what (they’ve) heard (and) she’s not ‘in the industry.’” Also, she “comes from a lot of money in Latin America and spends a lot of time in London.”

Joe Alwyn’s past relationships

The English actor was in a relationship with singer Taylor Swift for a period of about six years. The two went their separate ways in April 2023, Parade magazine reported.

Also Read: Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on poor box office opening of Christy: ‘We don’t always just make art for numbers’

Comments made by people close to the actor suggested that he was not comfortable with all the attention he was getting for being with the pop star.

Alwyn and Swift got together in the fall of 2016, as per a diary entry that was revealed in the Target deluxe version of her album named Lover.

In this entry, the American singer wrote about trying to avoid the excessive glare of the media by being in London most of the time. She also mentioned in the same that the couple had been together for three months and had managed to avoid their relationship status being revealed.

However, things did come to limelight later and the two started appearing with each other. Eventually though, the couple went their separate ways, with Swift entering a high-profile relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Joe Alwyn’s relationship status is harder to glean, since he likes to keep his personal life private, but rumors continue to float.

Also Read: Orlando Bloom’s rumored girlfriend dresses in Katy Perry’s space look for Halloween, internet cringes hard

FAQs

Who is Joe Alwyn?

Alwyn is an English actor who has starred in movies such as The Brutalist.

Who was Joe Alwyn dating earlier?

Alwyn was in a relationship with Taylor Swift from 2016 to 2023.

Who is Taylor Swift dating now?

She is now engaged to NFL star Travis Kelce.