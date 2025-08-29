Taylor Swift’s engagement ‘final nail in the coffin’ for Joe Alwyn: Report

Taylor Swift's fairytale romance with NFL star Travis Kelce has taken a storybook turn as the couple announced their engagement after two years of dating. While fans were overjoyed with the announcement, many could not help but wonder how her former long-term partner, actor Joe Alwyn, must be reacting to the news. Following the engagement news, Alwyn also began trending on X. According to Daily Mail, insiders revealed how the British actor feels about the singer's engagement news. Taylor Swift's engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce brings attention to her ex, Joe Alwyn, who reportedly wished the singer happiness, according to the sources.((Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP, @taylorswift/Instagram)

How Joe Alwyn feel about Swift's engagement?

Swift's lengthiest relationship was with Alwyn, as the two dated for six years before announcing their split in April 2023. The 34-year-old actor reportedly struggled with the Bad Blood singer's level of fame during their relationship and has since maintained a low profile. However, an insider revealed to the Daily Mail that Alwyn “genuinely hopes” the best for Swift following the engagement, but she will not get a “congratulations” from him anytime soon.

The insider told the media outlet, “Taylor's engagement is the final nail in the coffin to any thoughts Joe will ever have about her again. Sure, he genuinely hopes she is in a good place and doing well, but he doesn't think about her anymore on any consistent basis and hasn't reached out, nor will he, to offer congratulations." The source added that the actor, “feels that it is not needed, and he feels she wouldn't want to hear from him anyway.”

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's relationship

The former couple reportedly first met at the 2016 Met Gala. Swift and Alwyn went to great heights to keep their relationship private after being obsessively scrutinized by the media. It was not until over a year after they first met that Swift and Alwyn were photographed together publicly in 2017, during an outing in Nashville, Tennessee.

Though they maintained a highly private relationship throughout their time together, the Blank Space singer offered subtle glimpses into their romance through her music, most notably on the albums Reputation and Lover. The latter also played a creative role in her work, co-writing several songs under the pseudonym William Bowery. He is credited as a co-writer on Exile and Betty from Folklore, and later contributed to Evermore as well.