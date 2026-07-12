Absent for over 2 years, J&K cop dismissed

A constable of Jammu and Kashmir Police has been dismissed from service in Kathua district for allegedly remaining absent from duty for more than two-and-a-half years without obtaining requisite authorisation, officials said. Taking a serious view of the matter, the cop has been dismissed from police service with effect from November 10, 2023, the date from which he was marked absent. (HT Photo for representation)

Kathua SSP Mohita Sharma has ordered dismissal of selection grade constable Bachan Sharma, a resident of Dhaloti village of Marheen, who was posted at District Police Lines (DPL) Kathua. Bachan was appointed as constable in J&K Police in 2011.

“During his posting at DPL Kathua, he was marked absent with effect from November 10, 2023. Despite repeated notices, wireless messages, and summons issued through Rajbagh police station, and opportunities provided through show-cause notices and publication in leading newspapers, he did not report back for duty,” said an official spokesperson.

“Accordingly, a departmental inquiry was conducted which found him guilty of willful and prolonged unauthorised absence of more than two-and-a-half years and gross disregard for departmental discipline,” he said.

Taking a serious view of the matter, the cop has been dismissed from police service with effect from November 10, 2023, the date from which he was marked absent.

“He has been directed to deposit all government items and obtain no demand certificate (NDC) from the department failing which he is liable to be booked under law,” he added.