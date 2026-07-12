Screening of ‘Satluj’ film held at Jammu gurdwara

The District Gurdwara Prabhandhak Committee (DGPC) Jammu, organised screening of movie ‘Satluj’ at Gurdwara Shri Guru Nanak Dev in Nanak Nagar on Friday evening. The movie has been removed from OTT platform ZEE5 within 48 hours of its release following government orders. Diljit Dosanjh-starrer movie has come under media glare after it was taken down from ZEE5 just two days after its release. (HT File)

Vice president of DGPC Jammu, Balvinder Singh said, “Screening was organised by the DGPC Jammu and people from various communities came together at Nanak Nagar Gurdwara on Friday evening.”

Singh said that the DGPC has planned similar screenings of the movie at Akhnoor, RS Pura, Camp Gole Gujral, Khour and Fateh Singh Gurdwara till July 15. “It depends upon the demand of the people. If more people wish to watch the movie, we may plan more screenings,” he said.

Singh said that the movie doesn’t instigated anyone, especially youth. “The police and district administration here have cooperated with us. Officially, there is no ban on the movie. Unless it is banned, screenings cannot be called illegal,” he added.

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer movie has come under media glare after it was taken down from ZEE5 just two days after its release. The movie is based on the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, who exposed alleged extrajudicial killings and secret cremations during the late 1980s and early 1990s in Punjab when insurgency and counter-insurgency operations peaked.

Meanwhile, Manish Sahni, the J&K unit president of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), has also announced that his party will organise a special screening of the movie at his party office in consultation with local Sikh youth organisations.