Orlando Bloom’s rumored girlfriend dresses in Katy Perry’s space look for Halloween, internet cringes hard

Orlando Bloom's rumoured girlfriend, Rachel Lynn Matthews, turned heads this Halloween with a costume that blended pop culture, celebrity, and a little space history. The actress showed up to a Halloween event dressed as Katy Perry during her Blue Origin space flight. In resurfaced pictures shared on Reddit over the weekend, Matthews is seen wearing a short black wig and a bright blue spacesuit, nearly identical to the one Perry wore when she blasted off with Blue Origin in April. Orlando Bloom's GF dresses as Katy Perry(Reddit/r/popculturechat/ Instagram/Katy perry)

Fans instantly recognised the nod - right down to the detail. Matthews even recreated Perry’s signature post-flight moment by kneeling and kissing the floor, a move the pop star famously did after her 10-minute journey back to Earth.

A viral moment with Bloom at the party

The photo showing Matthews and Bloom together quickly made the rounds online. Users could not help but notice the irony. “As a man, you should have a problem with your gf dressing up and mocking the mother of your child,” one person commented. Another added, “That's a funny costume if you're not dating Orlando Bloom.” The context of the photo is not clear - whether the two arrived together or just crossed paths.

Katy Perry’s new chapter, Orlando’s quiet one

The Halloween moment comes just a few months after Perry and Bloom confirmed the end of their relationship in July. In a joint statement shared with Page Six, their representatives said, “Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting.”

“They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is - and always will be - raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect,” the statement continued.

Since the split, Perry has been linked to former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The pair were first spotted dining together in Montreal before Trudeau attended her Lifetimes tour stop at the Bell Centre. A source told Page Six that Trudeau “is crazy” about her and “thinks she is the perfect woman.”

