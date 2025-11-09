How sourdough bread, Taylor Swift's big obsession, can lower cholesterol. All about its benefits

Taylor Swift has found her newest fixation - and it is not a chart-topping single or a sparkly outfit, but bread. The singer has fallen deep into the world of sourdough baking, and it has become more than a passing kitchen experiment. “Sourdough has taken over my life in a huge way,” the 35-year-old pop star said on her fiancé Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast. “I’m really talking about bread 60% of the time," she added. Taylor Swift revealed recently that she loves baking sourdough bread.(REUTERS)

For Swift, the obsession is hands-on. She has been baking everything from lemon blueberry and cinnamon swirl loaves to funfetti, which she said she made “because the girls love everything rainbow.” Kelce, ever the supportive fiancé, prefers the classic version - plain sourdough, with blueberry as his runner-up.

Even her loaves have earned a cameo. One of her homemade creations made it into her The Fate of Ophelia music video, sitting on a French-style table alongside a peach and pearls. “My bread is a star,” Swift joked, as per The New York Post.

Also read: Recent study links gut health to heart: Here’s how beneficial gut bacteria prevent coronary artery disease

The health kick behind the crust

What started as a quarantine-style hobby has a surprising upside. According to The New York Post, sourdough can actually be good for you. The bread is made from just four ingredients - flour, water, salt and a starter - without commercial yeast or additives. That starter ferments over a week or so, producing healthy bacteria and natural yeast that help the dough rise.

During that fermentation process, the flour’s proteins break down into peptides that can block a blood-pressure-raising enzyme known as ACE - the same enzyme targeted by many hypertension drugs. Certain strains of lactic acid bacteria in sourdough also boost levels of GABA, a compound known for calming the nervous system.

In short, that daily slice might be doing more than feeding your carb cravings.

Also read: How to live a long and healthier life? Here are seven things highlighted by Americans aged 65 and older

A loaf with real benefits

Sourdough also acts as a prebiotic, feeding gut-friendly bacteria and supporting digestion. It is easier on the stomach than most breads, thanks to the way fermentation breaks down gluten and starch, reducing bloating and lowering its glycemic index. That means it releases sugars more slowly, which can help keep blood sugar stable - a win for people managing diabetes or insulin resistance, reports The New York Post.

Each slice packs about 80 to 100 calories and a small amount of fibre, but when made with whole grains, sourdough delivers even more. Whole-grain loaves are rich in soluble fiber that helps lower LDL (bad) cholesterol by binding to it in the digestive system before it hits your bloodstream.

So while Taylor’s new obsession may seem like a hobby, it actually has science on its side - and maybe a few health benefits baked right in.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

FAQs

What is Taylor Swift’s new obsession?

Taylor revealed she has become obsessed with baking sourdough bread at home.

Is sourdough healthier than regular bread?

Yes. Its fermentation process makes it easier to digest and can help lower blood sugar and cholesterol.

What flavors does Taylor bake?

She has tried lemon blueberry, cinnamon swirl and even funfetti sourdough.

Did her sourdough make it into a music video?

Yes, one of her loaves appeared in her The Fate of Ophelia music video.