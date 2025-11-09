How to live a long and healthier life? Here are seven things highlighted by Americans aged 65 and older

What is the secret to longevity and a healthier life? The Pew Research Centre recently interviewed 2,582 Americans aged 65 and older to seek their advice on ageing. They underlined the importance of a nutritious diet, thoughtful financial decisions, and social activities for a balanced and long life. People aged 65 and above give tips for longer and healthier life(Pixabay)

Advice on ageing from Americans aged 65 and older

“Based on your own experiences, what advice would you give to younger people to help them prepare for getting older?” the Pew Research Centre asked the 2,582 Americans aged 65 and older whom they interviewed.

In a nutshell, the senior citizens emphasized seven themes: Health, finances, mindset/outlook on life, relationships, activities, work, and faith/religion.

Approximately half of older Americans (49 percent) gave health-related advice, such as maintaining a healthy diet, exercising frequently, and attending doctors' appointments. Compared with elderly males, older women were more likely to give health advice (52 percent vs. 46 percent), per the study.

37 percent of the group stressed the importance of saving money and financial strategies. Approximately 25 percent of older Americans reported having a certain perspective on life, suggesting that younger people should live with thankfulness, enjoy life, and treasure every moment. This topic also included several general life lessons, such as staying loyal to oneself, being self-sufficient, and lending a hand to others.

Building a family and spending time with loved ones, as well as having good friends and a busy social life, were highlighted by 11 percent. And while 8 percent spoke about working hard, 7 percent offered advice related to religion. Another 8 percent said one should have hobbies, interests, and volunteer work.

Go for walks and eat healthy

Centenarians interviewed by CNBC highlighted the need for eating mostly plant-based diets of whole foods like fruits and vegetables. The importance of walking and exercising your body frequently for longevity was also noted by many healthy persons over 90.

“I try to walk every day, without excuse,” Malcom Idelson, 94, told CNBC in 2023. “I look forward to it. I’m often a little down and I say, ‘Let me get out and walk,’ and I feel so much better,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.