Nutrition expert shares 5 morning drinks for people with thyroid issues: Warm lemon water, CCF water and more

A morning routine should be structured, following a dedicated sequence of practices. But more often than not, it passes in a frenzy, looking for socks and grabbing the first thing in the fridge for breakfast. Regulate your thyroid functions well with the help of lemon water. (Picture credit: Freepik)

But a consistent morning routine is critical, helping to regulate the energy throughout the day. This particularly holds more weight for vulnerable groups, people suffering from metabolic issues such as thyroid imbalances.

A study published in the International Journal of Medical and Health Research in November 2023 stated that in India, there are approximately 42 million people with thyroid issues. In India, the most common thyroid-related issues are hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism, thyroid cancer, and Hashimoto's thyroiditis.

Nutrition and wellness expert Dr Ruchika Gupta, PhD holder and CEO of Unlimitr, told HT Lifestyle that thyroid functions and sustained energy can be supported with meaningful morning habits.

“I’ve seen how the smallest morning rituals can make a big difference for those managing thyroid imbalances,” she said. “Truly, mornings can set the tone for how your thyroid and your energy function throughout the day.”

She suggested these five morning drinks and why they work:

1. Warm lemon water with a pinch of rock salt

A glass of lukewarm water with lemon helps activate digestion and improve hydration, something thyroid patients often struggle with.

Add a pinch of rock salt as it contains minerals like magnesium and potassium, essential for hormone balance.

2. Moringa (drumstick leaf) tea

Moringa, commonly found in Indian kitchens, is rich in antioxidants, zinc, and iron.

Supports thyroid hormone levels and reduces oxidative stress.

3. Jeera-dhaniya-saunf (Cumin-Coriander-Fennel) water

CCF water soothes bloating and supports liver function, the organ responsible for converting T4 to the active T3 hormone.

Soak the seeds overnight, boil them in the morning, and sip warm.

4. Coconut water with a dash of cinnamon

Replenishes electrolytes and helps stabilise blood sugar, both key for thyroid and energy regulation.

Ideal for tropical mornings.

5. Ashwagandha-infused water

Supports adrenal health and helps balance T4 and T3 hormones.

Steep a small root or ½ teaspoon of powder in warm water for 5 minutes.

A study published in November 2023 also found that Ashwagandha manages the endocrine system. It also reduces the stress hormone cortisol.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.