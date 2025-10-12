Ludhiana endocrinologist explains why your thyroid medicines aren't working: ‘Uncontrolled hypothyroidism can result…’

If you’re taking thyroid medication but still struggling to keep your hypothyroidism under control, you’re not alone. While prescription medicines are effective, their success can be influenced by several factors and understanding these influences can help ensure your treatment works as intended and keeps your thyroid levels balanced. Dr Arora highlights the rules you must keep in mind while being on thyroid medication.(Unsplash)

Dr Isha Arora, a Ludhiana-based endocrinologist and specialist in diabetes and hormonal health, explains how thyroid medications function, what factors can affect their effectiveness, and why they may sometimes fail to work as expected.

In an Instagram post on April 3, the endocrinologist outlines several factors - such as underlying health conditions, storage methods, and medication interactions - that could impact the effectiveness of your hypothyroidism treatment. She emphasises that regular check-ups, correct medication timing, and managing underlying conditions are essential for keeping hypothyroidism under control.

Why are your thyroid meds not working?

According to Dr Arora, “Uncontrolled hypothyroidism can result from even gastrointestinal disorders like celiac disease and atrophic gastritis, which impair thyroxine absorption.” Hypothyroidism is treated with prescription medication, but certain factors play a role in treatment, including how your thyroid medicines are absorbed in your body.

The endocrinologist mentions parameters such as where you store the medicine, how you take them, and interference from other medications, that influence the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Medication interferences

Dr Arora highlights, “Certain medicines, such as calcium supplements, iron tablets, antacids, and proton pump inhibitors, can reduce the absorption of thyroxine. Additionally, drugs like phenytoin, carbamazepine, and phenobarbital can accelerate thyroxine metabolism.”

Faulty storage

The endocrinologist warns against storing your thyroid medicines in the kitchen or fridge, since cold temperatures and humidity can affect their potency. She recommends, “Keep your thyroid meds away from heat, light, and humidity to maintain their effectiveness.”

Problem with intake

The timing and method of taking your thyroid medication can significantly influence how effectively it works in your body. Dr Arora stresses, “Tablet has to be taken in an empty stomach in the morning, with a gap of one hour between tablet intake and having tea or breakfast.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.