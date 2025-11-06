Ludhiana nutritionist shares 5 morning habits for flat belly, clear skin and happy hormones: From soaked raisins to…

Mornings set the tone for the entire day, yet most of us rush through them with coffee in one hand and our phones in the other. We forget that simple habits in those first few hours can make a massive difference to our body, skin, and mood. Simple habits for radiant skin and emotional balance every morning. (Freepik)

Ramita Kaur, a qualified Nutrition, diet and lifestyle consultant based in Ludhiana, Punjab with over 7 years of experience, shares in her November 1 Instagram post 5 easy habits for a flat belly, radiant skin, and balanced hormones. (Also read: Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares '3 small lifestyle habits’ that can make a big impact on your health )

Let's take a look at her recommendations:

1. Soaked black raisin + saffron elixir

Soak 6–8 black raisins + 2 saffron strands overnight in warm water, eat and drink the water on waking.

Purifies blood → clearer skin

Boosts iron → better hormone health

Natural mild laxative → flatter belly

2. Kapalabhati + 4-7-8 breath combo

1 min of kapalabhati + 3 rounds of 4-7-8 breathing.

Fires up metabolism

Oxygenates cells for glow

Melts stress belly by lowering cortisol

3. 1-minute dry brushing before bath

Use a soft, natural bristle brush and gentle upward strokes.

Stimulates lymphatic drainage (less puffiness)

Improves circulation → skin tightening

Aids natural detox for belly fat loss

Nutritionist Ramita Kaur emphasises the importance of morning routines for health.(Google Gemini)

4. Pre-breakfast "enzyme shot"

Blend ½ cup papaya + 1 tsp chia seeds + pinch black pepper, have on an empty stomach.

Supports gut microbiome (hormone balance)

Aids digestion to prevent bloating

Anti-inflammatory for skin health

5. Morning journaling: 1 line, 1 goal, 1 smile

Write: 1 thing you're grateful for, 1 main goal for the day, 1 reason to smile.

🔹 Sets your mental state

🔹 Keeps emotional eating away

🔹 Balances mood-regulating hormones

"Just one remedy or superfood alone can't fix everything. You need a healthy, balanced diet, adequate water intake, daily physical activity, like a 40-45 minute walk, and stress management through yoga or meditation," adds Rumi.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.