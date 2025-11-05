Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares '3 small lifestyle habits’ that can make a big impact on your health

In our fast-paced lives, we often focus on the big, dramatic changes, detox plans, crash diets, or intense fitness routines, thinking that’s the only way to improve our health. But the truth is, it’s often the little, everyday habits that quietly shape how we feel, how much energy we have, and how our body functions over time. Rujuta Diwekar shares simple tips for better health without major changes.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who has worked with stars like Kareena Kapoor, shared in her November 5 Instagram post 3 simple habits that can make a big impact on your health, without turning your life upside down. (Also read: Nutritionist shares how you can hit your daily 10,000 steps goal at home in 60 minutes with easy exercises )

1. Food: Bring root vegetables back

Rujuta’s first tip is simple: include root vegetables in your weekly diet at least three times. Think arbi, konfa, suran, rataru, foods from the farm and forest that have been largely forgotten in the era of broccoli, arugula, avocado, and asparagus.

“Why bring these back? First, for their antioxidant activity,” she explains. “If you’re feeling low this winter, antioxidants help prevent congestion, runny noses, and dry skin and scalp. They keep you feeling warm, bright, and healthy from the inside.” Second, root vegetables work as prebiotics. “If winter has left you with bloating or gas, these will help fix your gut health in a simple, natural way.”

And third, they support hormonal health. “Whether it’s perimenopause, menopause, irregular periods, or even trying to get pregnant, including these root vegetables in your diet, at breakfast, lunch, dinner, or even as an evening snack can help regulate hormones.”

Rujuta promises that in the coming weeks, she’ll share recipes to include these vegetables in a wholesome, tasty way, but in the meantime, your mom’s kitchen likely already has everything you need.

2. Exercise: The evening ‘scroll’

Rujuta’s second tip is all about movement, but it’s not intense. “It’s a light, easy stroll in the evening or post-dinner, just before bed. Make sure it’s a stroll, not a brisk walk. You should be able to hum your favourite song as you do it. No getting out of breath,” she says.

In India, this is called Shata Pavli; in the West, it’s humorously known as the ‘Fart Walk’. “It helps digestion, releases excess gas, improves sleep, and is especially beneficial for people with high fasting sugars,” Rujuta explains. A simple 10-minute post-dinner walk can make a huge difference over time.

Rujuta Diwekar emphasises disconnecting from screens before bed and after waking, promoting mental well-being.(Google Gemini)

3. Sleep and screen time

Finally, Rujuta stresses the importance of disconnecting from gadgets. “Stay away from screens for 30 minutes before bedtime and 30 minutes after waking up. This helps your body sync with natural rhythms, allows you to process your day, delete unnecessary mental clutter, and feel more like yourself. It’s simple but incredibly effective for mental and physical well-being.”

“None of this requires fancy equipment or investment, just a little commitment and awareness,” she adds. “Don’t wait for a health issue to start caring for yourself. Small, consistent habits now prevent bigger problems later.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.