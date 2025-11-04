Nutritionist shares how you can hit your daily 10,000 steps goal at home in 60 minutes with easy exercises

Hitting your daily 10,000 steps doesn’t have to mean long walks outside or endless treadmill sessions. With a bit of planning and movement, you can achieve your step goal right at home. Reet Kaur, nutritionist and weight loss expert, shares in her November 3 Instagram post a simple routine to complete 10k steps in just 60 minutes. Achieve 10,000 steps at home in just 60 minutes with fun exercise routine. (Unsplash)

“To hit 10,000 steps at home in one hour, you need to average around 167 steps per minute,” says Reet Kaur. “It may sound like a lot, but with the right combination of exercises and short intervals, you can make it fun and doable.” (Also read: Cardiologist with 31 years of experience shares the ‘fastest way to lose visceral belly fat’ without crash dieting )

Warm-up (5 mins)

March in place

Arm swings + light side steps

~500 steps

Main routine (50 mins total)

Alternate every 5–10 minutes to avoid boredom:

1. High-knee marching/jog in place (5–10 min)

Pump your arms, stay light on your feet

~1,200–1,500 steps

2. Step-ups on a stair/chair (5 min)

Alternate legs, keep moving

~600–800 steps

3. Dance / zumba style freestyle (10 min)

Fast music = fast steps

~1,500+ steps

4. Walk and lunge combo across room (5 min)

Walk 10 steps, 5 lunges, repeat

~500 steps

5. Side steps + skater jumps (5 min)

Wide steps and light hops

~800 steps

6. Stair climbing or marching intervals (10 min)

Fast stair climbs or power marches

~2,000 steps

To achieve 10,000 steps in one hour at home, Reet Kaur suggests alternating exercises such as step-ups and dance.(Google Gemini)

Cool Down (5 mins)

Light walk, deep breaths, stretch

~500 steps

Reet adds, “Playing your favourite music, alternating between different moves, and using short intervals keeps the routine engaging. You’ll barely notice the time flying, and hitting 10,000 steps becomes achievable.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.