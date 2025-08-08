Kapil Sharma's fitness trainer warns against blindly copying celebrity fitness routines: ‘Shortcuts like steroids…’

‘A normal person shouldn’t try everything’

Yogesh also advised against blindly following celebrity fitness routines and shared that celebrities have access to professional guidance and resources that the average person may not have. He said, “They have proper machinery working for them, including professionals like me. A normal person shouldn’t try everything. Their body, their bloating, their digestion—nobody is watching that.”

While Yogesh is all about finding an approach that works for your body, lifestyle, and goals rather than copying someone else's fitness routine, one diet trend has his approval: intermittent fasting. Yogesh said he 'strongly recommends and believes in it'. But if you’re getting acidity, gas, irritability, or low energy, then don’t do it, and see what suits you, he added.

'Don’t fall for shortcuts like steroids'

Fitness is a journey, and sustainable progress takes time, so focus on building healthy habits and celebrating small victories along the way, as per the celebrity trainer.

Yogesh's warning to fitness newbies is clear: avoid shortcuts and prioritise long-term health over quick fixes: “Don’t run for short-term achievements. Don’t fall for shortcuts like steroids... This is your body. It’s a temple where you have to live in... Yes he (Your fitness trainer) is going to charge for it. But he’s going to save you a lot of time and money... you’ll waste ₹30,000 trying random things, but a professional may just charge ₹5,000 and get you on track from month one.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.