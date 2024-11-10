Menu Explore
Sunday, Nov 10, 2024
Goodbye acidity: Dietician shares 3 easy tips for preventing and treating the bloated and burning discomfort

By Adrija Dey
Nov 10, 2024 06:56 PM IST

The problem of acidity can be tackled with these 3 simple change in habits and home remedies.

Acidity is discomforting—the overwhelming feeling of unease in your stomach, often accompanied by bloating and a burning sensation can ruin your day with a distressing gassy feeling. Sometimes, in fear of acidity, you even skip certain foods, condemning them as ‘too gassy’ but not anymore. Rujuta Diwekar, a dietitian, shared a video on Instagram elaborating upon effective ways to tackle acidity. She also mentioned some prevention tricks by avoiding particular habits. Let’s take a look at how to address the problem of acidity.

Acidity symptoms can be intense.(Shutterstock)
Acidity symptoms can be intense.(Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Everything you need to know about the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

Avoid delaying meals and sleep

Rujuta Diwekar pointed out that one should never delay their meals. She said, “If you eat on time, you won’t get acidity, and if you sleep on time, you won’t get acidity either.” It’s very common for meals to get postponed due to work constraints or other reasons. She then reminded us that on nights when you don’t sleep well and feel restless, acidity often follows the next morning. The dietitian circled back to the importance of timely, good-quality sleep to prevent acidity.

Chaach with lunch

Now, to stop the burn of the acidity, Rujuta Diwekar recommended having a glass of chaach with lunch, along with hing. This duo is effective in soothing the stomach. It will also help reduce the uncomfortable feelings of acidity.

ALSO READ: Could gut crowding be the secret cause of your health issues? Diet tips to avoid post-festive fatigue and bloating

Wala root water

For the next home remedy to treat acidity, Rujuta Diwekar mentioned the use of wala roots or vetiver roots. She suggested putting them in the water you drink to alleviate acidity. Here’s how you can make this water:

ALSO READ: Can you lose weight 'fastest' and make belly fat disappear with this 20-minute morning workout? Find out

