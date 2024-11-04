Microbiota crowding or DYSBIOSIS as we would say, happens when various microbial populations in the gut reach saturation levels that influence each other’s behaviour and functions. This causes benefits or impacts one’s overall health. Could gut crowding be the secret cause of your health issues? Diet tips to avoid post-festive fatigue and bloating (Pixabay)

For example, when beneficial bacteria dominate, they can thrive on available nutrients and promote metabolic health. However, an imbalance can interfere with gut function and trigger inflammation and unwanted problems.

How does it affect health?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Meghraj Ingle, Director and Senior Consultant - Gastroenterology at Gleneagles Hospitals in Parel Mumbai, shared, “It might contribute to gastrointestinal disorders like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), bloating, poor digestion, constipation, loose motions, and abdominal pain. Remember, not to follow any trends blindly when it comes to your gut health. it is crucial to take any supplements only after consulting the doctor. Don’t take supplements just because your friend or relative has recommended it. What works for others may not be suitable for you. Be careful and make informed choices.”

Adding chayote to your diet can help promote bowel regularity by maintaining healthy gut bacteria.(Unsplash)

Why is it triggered?

According to Dr Meghraj Ingle, when beneficial microbes are outcompeted because of overcrowding, conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome or autoimmune disorders can occur. He revealed, “As processed food consumption and antibiotic usage is high among people, the microbiome balance in the gut is disrupted. This can trigger obesity and diabetes. Reduce consumption of processed foods and don’t take antibiotics without the doctor’s advice.”

Suffering from irritable bowel syndrome? Avoid these foods, consume these(Pixabay)

He highlighted that processed foods high in sugar and fats and stress are the causes. The symptoms include fatigue and brain, irregular bowel movements, unexpected food sensitivities and poor gut health.

What can be done?

Dr Meghraj Ingle advised, “Eat a diet consisting of fiber-rich foods like legumes, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. Opt for fermented foods, exercise daily, take antibiotics as per the doctor’s instructions, and stay stress-free by doing Yoga and meditation.” He elaborated -

Opt for fiber-rich foods such as whole grains, vegetables, and fruits, probiotics, sleep well, stay stress-free by doing Yoga and meditation, exercise daily, and avoid unnecessary antibiotic usage. Treatment: Take medication as per the doctor’s prescription. Avoid self-medication or using any supplements on your own.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.