Experts stress on healthy lifestyle to avoid acidity

Agra With seven out of 10 urban Indians experiencing digestive problems, particularly acidity, expert suggest changes in lifestyle, such as regular exercise, sufficient water intake and shunning spicy and junk food. A sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits, such as irregular and spicy, oily, or fast-food consumption, contribute to acidity, say doctors. (Pic for representation)

Experts said acidity-related gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) was one of the most common ailments among Indians.

“A survey conducted by Country Delight in partnership with the Indian Dietetic Association, Mumbai to understand the digestive health of urban Indians highlighted that 7 out of every 10 people experience digestive health issues with acidity leading the list. A household survey undertaken in 4 villages in Uttar Pradesh, reported that 10.7% had GERD,” said an expert.

During a media awareness workshop here, organised by the Heal Foundation on “Acidity – Karodon Logon Ki Problem Ke Safe Solutions” Dr. Rajeev Kishore, consultant physician, diabeto cardiologist, specialist in lifestyle diseases & stem cell therapy, Health Care Solutions and Dr. Arun Agarwal, a consultant physician & cardiologist at Satyam Hospital discussed causes, effects on health and ways to address the problems.

Dr Rajeev Kishore said, “GERD, a disorder linked to hyperacidity, is prevalent among 10-30% of the Indian populace, with Uttar Pradesh being highly affected. Poor eating habits, sleep disturbances and stress are key contributors to this issue. Surprisingly, half of the patients resort to self-medication or rely on over the counter (OTC) remedies”

“Appropriate stomach acid plays a vital role in food digestion, ensuring its breakdown and nutrient absorption. However, excessive acidity can have adverse effects on digestion and overall health. It is essential to strike a balance as hyperacidity can be detrimental. Common causes of acidity include overindulgence in fried or spicy foods, excessive tea/coffee consumption, carbonated drinks and alcohol, ” he said.

According to Dr Arun Agarwal, “Acidity can lead to heartburn, causing discomfort in the chest, stomach, and throat. Frequent heartburn episodes may even indicate more severe conditions like gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). A sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits, such as irregular and spicy, oily, or fast-food consumption, contribute to acidity.”

To manage acidity, Dr Agarwal advised regular meal timings and avoiding long gaps between meals. While fresh fruits are beneficial, it is advisable to avoid acidity-causing citrus fruits like oranges and lemons. Engaging in regular exercise, yoga, and meditation could also help manage acidity, he suggested.