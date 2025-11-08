Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter step out for dinner in New York just hours after Grammy nominations

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter were spotted together in New York City on Friday night (November 7), sharing dinner at The Corner Store. The timing caught the attention of many as the dinner came the same day when the 2026 Grammy nominations were announced. Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter spotted together in New York.(X/@TheSwiftSociety)

The outing followed a busy week for Swift, who was seen out twice with Travis Kelce just a day earlier. The pair stepped out for back-to-back dinners in the city as Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs entered their bye week.

Sabrina Carpenter celebrates her Grammy nominations with Taylor Swift

Earlier on Friday, the Recording Academy released this year’s list of nominees for Grammy Awards. Sabrina Carpenter landed six nominations, placing her among the most recognized artists of the year.

The categories include some of the biggest headline fields: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Music Video, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Carpenter later reacted briefly on social media platform X. “6 nominations :’) i am so floored and grateful thank you @RecordingAcad,” she wrote.

It is not her first time appearing on the Grammy stage. She performed during the 2025 ceremony, where she also took home Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n' Sweet and Best Pop Vocal Performance. Her presence in the awards conversation has been steadily growing across the last two years.

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter’s friendship

Swift and Carpenter’s friendship has grown noticeably over this year, as reported by People magazine. Carpenter features on the title track of Swift’s twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. Their dinner comes at a moment when both artists are aligned in public attention, even if they are in different places regarding award eligibility this cycle.

Swift herself was not included in the 2026 nominations, as The Life of a Showgirl was released just after the eligibility cutoff window. The album will instead be part of the 2027 Grammy Awards consideration.

Swift remains in New York finishing post-release promo, while Carpenter is expected to appear at several Grammy pre-events in the coming weeks.

FAQs

Why were Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter seen together in NYC?

They met for dinner in New York on Friday night.

How many Grammy nominations did Sabrina Carpenter receive?

Carpenter earned six nominations for the Grammys.

Did Taylor Swift receive Grammy nominations this year?

No, her latest album missed the eligibility window and will be considered next year.