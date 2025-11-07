Neurologist shares how this silent trio can trigger stroke: ‘Conditions such as hypertension…’

Stroke is a serious, life-threatening medical emergency that happens when blood flow to the brain is blocked, leaving the brain cells deprived of oxygen. The impact can be devastating, potentially resulting in death or, for survivors, long-lasting disabilities. It's overwhelmingly pervasive in nature, as according to the World Stroke Organisation, 100 million people around the world experience stroke. What makes it even more disturbing is that some strokes can happen suddenly. There are several risk factors which are responsible for this. Stroke can strike anytime; it is better to be cautious and aim to manage the risk factors. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Dr Ritu Jha, director and HOD - neurology at Sarvodaya Hospital, Sector-8, Faridabad, shared with HT Lifestyle that silent risk factors like hypertension, diabetes, and high cholesterol. Managing them helps to reduce the risks. Even more concerning is that many people worldwide are afflicted by these conditions, increasing the likelihood of strokes for millions.

How does the trio work together?

Diabetes exerts pressure on major organs. (Picture credit: Pexels)

Hypertension, diabetes and elevated cholesterol may appear to be separate health issues, but they are all closely connected.

Dr Jha told us,"Conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and high cholesterol levels do not occur in isolation. When one presents themselves, the rest tend to follow." They all work together to silently exert strain on your body, impacting major organs, and eventually cause life-threatening conditions like stroke.

She further described how exactly they work together, “Higher blood pressure strains the arteries, diabetes makes those same blood vessels thick and weak, and the surplus cholesterol coats them with sticky deposits.”

Soon, over time, these conditions make it harder for the heart to pump blood efficiently, according to the neurologist. The blood vessels become stiff, narrowed, or blocked, making it a challenge for oxygen and nutrients to reach the organs. Dr Jha warned that other than strokes, this trio may also cause heart attacks and kidney issues.

Essential tests that help manage

Dr Jha urged people to regularly get tests, as they help to keep track of their health. She suggested these important tests:

1. Blood pressure measurements indicate the degree of effort being put in by the heart.

2. Glycolated haemoglobin or fasting blood sugar is used to diagnose diabetes at an early stage.

3. A lipid profile is a test of your good and bad cholesterol.

4. Kidney test and an ECG can be used to monitor the performance of your body organs in case you already have risk factors.

Watch out for these habits

The neurologist shed light on the importance of changing habits to reduce the risks of lifestyle diseases like diabetes, hypertension and elevated cholesterol levels.

She advised avoiding skipping meals or eating processed food, sitting too long, not sleeping enough or living in constant stress. Instead, Dr Jha recommended consistent exercise, homemade meals, reducing salt and sugar and avoiding tobacco.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.