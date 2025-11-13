Diddy’s release date extended to June 2028 after reports of alcohol and phone-rule violations inside FCI Fort Dix

Sean “Diddy” Combs will stay behind bars longer than initially scheduled, with federal records now showing a revised release date. The change comes a month after he began serving time for prostitution-related convictions. Diddy’s release date extended(AFP)

Diddy's release date pushed back by 1 month

The Federal Bureau of Prisons website lists his expected release as June 4, 2028. The 56-year-old was previously expected to be released on May 8, 2028. There's no direct explanation from federal officials for the nearly four-week extension.

Timeline of Diddy's conviction and sentence

Combs’ two federal convictions - tied to transportation for prostitution - came through in July, with the court handing down a 50-month term a few months later in October.

He has been in federal custody since his September 2024 arrest, first at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn before being moved to FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.

Combs’ alleged violations inside FCI Fort Dix

In his first week at Fort Dix, Combs was linked to a November 7 report from TMZ claiming he was found with homemade alcohol. A fermented mix involving Fanta soda, sugar and apples. The alleged brew had been left to settle for days. Officials considered a unit transfer but did not proceed.

His spokesperson pushed back strongly, saying on November 9 that Combs “has not violated any prison rules,” and that sobriety and discipline remain priorities.

Other legal disputes and ongoing appeals of Sean “Diddy" Combs

Another incident surfaced soon after. CBS News, citing prison documents, reported that Combs joined a prohibited three-way phone call. The Bureau of Prisons bars inmates from adding additional participants mid-call. According to his representatives, the call involved attorneys and fell under client-privilege rules.

Combs is enrolled in a “drug-treatment program” at the facility and works in the chapel library, Juda Engelmayer told PEOPLE. His lawyers have signaled plans to appeal the sentence.

At the October sentencing, his attorneys pushed back at Judge Arun Subramanian’s handling of the hearing. They argued he stepped beyond the jury’s role. A point they raised again in comments shared with PEOPLE.

Combs had also been charged with sex-trafficking and racketeering, though the jury cleared him of those allegations. Prosecutors wanted the court to impose an 11-year term. His lawyers, meanwhile, argued for something closer to 14 months.

For the moment, June 2028 is the date on record. Any shift from here will come through the Federal Bureau of Prisons, which updates those timelines case by case.

FAQs

Why was Diddy’s release date changed?

The Federal Bureau of Prisons moved it to June 4, 2028; no formal reason has been stated.

Did Diddy violate prison rules?

Reports mentioned alcohol and a three-way call, but his representatives deny any violations.