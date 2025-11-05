Diddy turns 56: Music mogul celebrates birthday with prison meals at Fort Dix

Sean “Diddy” Combs turned 56 this week, but the day was far from the lavish celebrations he once staged. Combs spent his birthday, November 4, at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey. He has been held there since late October, after being moved from Brooklyn. Sean Combs turns 56 behind bars, receiving the same standard meals as Fellow Inmates at FCI Fort Dix(AFP)

He’s currently serving a 50-month federal sentence tied to his conviction on two counts related to transporting individuals for prostitution.

Inside Fort Dix, where Diddy is currently housed

Fort Dix houses prisoners in open dorm-style units rather than single cells, so Combs is living alongside a group of other men. His attorneys had pushed for this facility, citing safer conditions and access to rehab programs, compared to the Metropolitan Detention Center where he was initially booked last year. Fort Dix also offers drug rehabilitation programs, which, according to People, his attorneys cited in their relocation request.

No fancy celebrations for Diddy’s birthday in Fort Dix facility

The day passed like any other inmate’s, no celebration, no visitors’ room surprise, meals came on schedule, breakfast was served shortly after 6:30 a.m., lunch ran between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m., and dinner came around 4:30 p.m., People reported.

The birthday meals were standard, pulled directly from the weekly kitchen rotation. Breakfast on the posted menu included fruit and either bran flakes or a packaged breakfast cake, served with whole wheat bread and skim milk.

Lunch that day offered a choice between chicken parmesan or a plant-based patty, with pasta and spinach on the side.

Dinner was kept simple. Either a slice of cheese pizza or a portion of navy beans, along with pasta salad, a standard garden salad, and steamed green beans.

The commissary list at the facility allows inmates to purchase extra snacks. Items like honey buns, packaged cookies, or toaster pastries can be purchased. One notable absence is applesauce, which his lawyer previously mentioned he used to eat with burgers, per People.

What's next for Sean Diddy Combs and his legal team

His legal team has already filed for appeal, and the court approved a fast-track schedule. The hearing for oral arguments has been set for April 2026.

The Bureau of Prisons website currently shows May 8, 2028, as his projected release date. That timeline could shift if he earns credit for good conduct.

