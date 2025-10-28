Sean Diddy's prison release date disclosed after bombshell trial and sentencing, Here's when the rapper will come out

Disgraced rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs will be released from prison in 2028. According to the Bureau of Prisons website, the 55-year-old music entrepreneur is expected to be released on May 8, 2028. Sean Diddy's attorney is requesting a transfer to Fort Dix to improve family visitation and rehabilitation opportunities.(AFP)

Combs was convicted by a jury in July on two counts of transportation to participate in prostitution and was given a prison sentence of four years and two months.

The Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City is where Combs is currently detained. He was charged with manipulating women and using his corporate empires to conduct drug-induced "freak-offs" that lasted up to four days.

Diddy will also pay a $500,000 fine and serve five years of supervised release in addition to the 50-month sentence. Teny Geragos, his attorney, asked in a letter dated October 6 that Judge Arun Subramanian request that the Bureau of Prisons recommend Fort Dix for her client.

Also Read: Why did Trump get an MRI scan? Top cardiologist speculates neurological concerns, ‘There can be issues with the…’

Here's why Diddy wants to shift to FCI Fort Dix

Geragos stated in the letter, which Fox News Digital was able to receive, that the rapper would be able to "maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts" in the prison's RDAP program in addition to "addressing drug abuse issues."

On its website, FCI Fort Dix states that it has slightly more than 4,100 male convicts. About 3,900 people are housed in the jail, and another 200 are housed at the minimum-security satellite camp.

The jail is located in southern New Jersey on a military Air Force facility. One of the reasons Leonard thinks Comb finds the facility appealing is that it's only 90 minutes from New York and an hour from Philadelphia.

Diddy subjected to 'inhumane' conditions?

The Bureau of Prisons will eventually determine where Combs will serve his sentence.

Diddy has been in custody since his arrest on September 16, 2024.

Diddy has been under “constant suicide watch” in the jail, according to his attorneys.

The rapper has also allegedly been subjected to other "inhumane" conditions, such as inadequate access to clean water, food contaminated with maggots, a lack of physical treatment, a lack of exercise, and a broken washing machine or dryer.