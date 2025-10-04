Arun Subramanian: Indian-American judge who jailed Sean 'Diddy' Combs for four years

Indian-American district judge Arun Subramanian sentenced Sean 'Diddy' Combs to four years and two months in prison for transporting people across state lines for sexual encounters. The judge rebuked the hip-hop mogul for subjecting two former girlfriends to years of abuse. Indian-origin judge, Arun Subramanian, who was overseeing Sean 'Diddy' Combs' case. (Reuters, File Photo)

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, 55, was stoic as Arun Subramanian announced the 50-month sentence at the end of a day-long hearing in Manhattan federal court.

He could be released in less than three years after receiving credit for the time he has already spent locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his September 16, 2024, arrest.

Combs had faced a maximum possible sentence of 20 years behind bars over his conviction in July on two counts of arranging for paid male escorts to travel across state lines to take part in drug-fueled sexual performances with Combs' girlfriends while he recorded video and masturbated.

The jury acquitted him on the more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, which could have earned him a life sentence.

Who is Arun Subramanian?