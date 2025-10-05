O.J. Simpson's lawyer calls out Diddy for ‘stupid and arrogant’ mistake he made ahead of sentencing

Noted legal luminary Alan Dershowitz has severely criticized Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs for his conduct during his trial on charges related to prostitution. The rapper and record producer was sentenced to 50 months of jail time and to pay a $500,000 fine. He has already been in prison for 13 months, which will be deducted from his sentence. OJ Simpson's lawyer Alan Dershowitz calls Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘stupid and arrogant’ after jail sentence(Getty Images via AFP)

Alan Dershowitz reacts to Diddy's sentence

Speaking with Fox News, Dershowitz, who was also one of the attorneys for O.J. Simpson in his trial, expressed his surprise at Diddy making plans for speaking in public while the case was still being heard.

“I can't imagine anything more stupid than that. How anybody permitted him to do that … It's just a slap in the face to the judge. It's outrageous. I can't imagine any lawyer or any responsible person allowing … I would have quit the case," Dershowitz opined.

"If I had been Diddy's lawyer and Diddy had said, 'I'm gonna make an arrangement, and I'm going to make it public.' I would've said, 'Yeah, and you're going to get a new lawyer. I'm not representing somebody who is so stupid and arrogant'," he added.

The prosecutors in Diddy’s case made sure the judge knew about the music mogul's plans for a public speaking event in the aftermath of the case. Dershowitz feels this could have hardened Judge Arun Subramanian’s attitude towards the now-convicted rapper.

Case against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and his punishment

Diddy, as the rapper and producer is popularly known, was sentenced on Friday, October 3, on charges of trafficking his former girlfriends. As per the case records, the allegations centered around Combs paying male escorts to have sex with two of his girlfriends and watching and recording the incidents, as per the BBC.

The 55-year-old showed remorse at the hearing and requested the judge to show mercy. He accepted his guilt and claimed that he had turned a corner. Diddy’s kids also spoke at the hearing and tried to make a case for leniency being shown to their father.

However, Judge Subramanian felt that a strong message needed to be sent in order to deter others from indulging in such actions, according to the BBC.

FAQs

What was Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of?

Combs was accused of sex trafficking his former girlfriends and paying male escorts to have sex with them, all this while recording and watching the acts.

What is the punishment meted out to Combs?

The rapper and producer has been sentenced to 50 months in prison and a fine of $500,000.

Who is Alan Dershowitz?

Dershowitz is one of America’s leading legal luminaries, currently a law professor at Harvard.