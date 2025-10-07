Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' lawyers want him to be sent to a low-security federal prison in New Jersey, it has been revealed. The lawyers told a judge on Monday, October 6, that they want the hip-hop mogul to serve his four-year, two-month prison sentence at FCI Fort Dix as the facility's drug treatment program will help him stay clean, according to CBS News. FCI Fort Dix: Inside massive prison chosen by Diddy's lawyers, home to infamous mobsters & drug traffickers (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

The huge prison is located on the grounds of the joint military base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, about 70 miles south of New York City. Over the years, it has been home to several high-profile inmates, including infamous mobsters, drug traffickers, corrupt politicians and businessman Martin Shkreli.

Inside FCI Fort Dix

For a period of time, FCI Fort Dix was run by warden Lamine N'Diaye, who was in charge of a Manhattan federal jail when Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in 2019. N'Diaye has since retired.

FCI Fort Dix has a grim history. A 27-year-old inmate was stabbed in the eyeball by a fellow prisoner back in 2021. In 2019, a Fort Dix inmate, a former inmate and two other people were arrested after they allegedly used a drone to smuggle in contraband including cellphones, tobacco, weight-loss supplements and eyeglasses. In a different case that case year, a Fort Dix correctional officer pleaded guilty to pocketing bribes to smuggle in contraband.

Shkreli was placed in solitary confinement during his time in the prison after being accused of using a contraband smartphone to run his drug company while he was locked up. Inmates are not allowed to conduct business and possess cellphones.

FCI Fort Dix is a federal prison with a residential drug treatment program. Diddy’s lawyer Teny Geragos wrote that being placed there would best allow Diddy "to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts.” Geragos also went on to cite educational and occupational programs available at the prison.