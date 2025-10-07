Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' lawyers want him to be sent to a low-security federal prison in New Jersey, it has been revealed. The lawyers told a judge on Monday, October 6, that they want the hip-hop mogul to serve his four-year, two-month prison sentence at FCI Fort Dix as the facility's drug treatment program will help him stay clean, according to CBS News. FCI Fort Dix: Where is the prison, and why do Diddy's lawyers want him to serve his sentence there? (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Diddy's lawyers wrote in a letter to Arun Subramanian, the judge presiding over the case, that they would like him to "strongly recommend" that the federal Bureau of Prisons place Diddy at FCI Fort Dix. The huge prison is located on the grounds of the joint military base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, about 70 miles south of New York City.

Why do Diddy’s lawyers want him to be sent to FCI Fort Dix?

FCI Fort Dix is a federal prison with a residential drug treatment program. Diddy’s lawyer Teny Geragos wrote that being placed there would best allow Diddy "to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts.” Geragos also went on to cite educational and occupational programs available at the prison.

Diddy’s lawyers’ request came after Subramanian asked them at the sentencing hearing on Friday to let him know which prison facility they would prefer their client to be sent to.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump recently told reporters that Diddy had asked him for a pardon. Trump, however, did not reveal if he would grant the request.

Diddy has remained locked up at a federal jail in Brooklyn, the Metropolitan Detention Center, since his arrest in September 2024. His time there is going to be subtracted from his sentence, setting him free in about three years.

Diddy told Subramanian in a letter on the eve of sentencing that he has gone through a "spiritual reset" in jail and is "committed to the journey of remaining a drug free, non-violent and peaceful person." "I thank God that I'm stronger, wiser, clean, clear and sober," he wrote.